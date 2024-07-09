The new courthouse will be triple the size of the current facility, will have an on-site self-help center to help people file paperwork and there will be a comfortable place for jurors to wait before being called for service, as opposed to having to stand out in the hallway.
You just read:
New Lakeport courthouse project now officially underway
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.