Bay Area judge bars Trump from revoking visas for thousands of international students

A Bay Area federal judge barred the Trump administration on Thursday from revoking the visas of thousands of international students at U.S. colleges, saying the government had provided no evidence that the students were breaking the law or posed any danger to the public.

