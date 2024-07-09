Vice Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong Meets with Kenyan Principal Secretary of Foreign Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Abraham Korir SingOei

On July 8, 2024, Vice Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong met with a delegation led by Kenyan Principal Secretary of Foreign Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Abraham Korir SingOei, who was paying a visit to China.

Chen Xiaodong said that Kenya is China's comprehensive strategic cooperative partner in Africa, and the Chinese side has always viewed China-Kenya relations from a strategic and long-term perspective. The Chinese side is willing to work with the Kenyan side to take the important common understandings reached by the two heads of state as a guide and the new session of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation as an opportunity to enhance exchanges and cooperation in various fields, and push for greater development of China-Kenya comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

Abraham Korir SingOei thanked China for its long-term support for the economic and social development of Kenya, and expressed willingness to deepen cooperation with China within such frameworks as the Belt and Road Cooperation and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, so as to better benefit the people of both countries.