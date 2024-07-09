Wireless Innovation Forum Congratulates SAS Administrators Approved by FCC to Use Modified Aggregate Interference Models
Forum members Federated Wireless, Google, RED Technologies, and Sony, along with Key Bridge, authorized to implement changes immediately
This is an outstanding marker in the history of CBRS. This will allow much greater and more predictable access to vital mid-band resources by a wide variety of operators and users.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) congratulates members Federated Wireless, Google, RED Technologies, and Sony, along with Key Bridge, who were authorized by the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau (WTB) and the Office of Engineering and Technology (OET) of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to provide commercial service using a revised aggregate interference model.
— Richard Bernhardt of WISPA, and Chair of the Forum’s CBRS Committee
"This is an outstanding marker in the history of CBRS. This will allow much greater and more predictable access to vital mid-band resources by a wide variety of operators and users. The SASs approved for applying the new NTIA and military approach will be able to verify to users if they will have to move or reduce power; but in a vast number of cases now, they won't have to do either. This notice from the FCC is fantastic news," said Richard Bernhardt of WISPA, and Chair of the Forum’s CBRS Committee.
Changes to the existing aggregate interference model used to protect federal operations in the 3.55-3.7 GHz (3.5 GHz) band from Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) operations were described in the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s (NTIA’s) June 11, 2024 letter and the Commission’s June 12, 2024 Public Notice.
Per the 3 July Public Notice (https://docs.fcc.gov/public/attachments/DA-24-643A1.pdf), each of these five SAS administrators has demonstrated the ability to successfully implement the modified aggregate interference model, including system testing in a non-operational environment, as required by WTB and OET’s Aggregate Interference Model Public Notice and described in NTIA’s letter.
WInnForum members are the architects of the CBRS Standards, found here: https://cbrs.wirelessinnovation.org/.
To learn more about the Wireless Innovation Forum and membership benefits, please visit https://www.WirelessInnovation.org.
About the Wireless Innovation Forum
Established in 1996, the Wireless Innovation Forum™ comprises an international group of equipment vendors, subsystem vendors, software developers, technology developers, communication service providers, research and engineering organizations, academic institutions, government users, regulators and others who share the common business interests of advancing technologies supporting the innovative utilization of spectrum and the development of wireless communications systems, including essential or critical communications systems. www.WirelessInnovation.org. Forum projects are supported by platinum sponsor Shure.
Stephanie Hamill
Wireless Innovation Forum
+1 9702909543
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube