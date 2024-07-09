Air quality advisory for Jackson County due to wildfire smoke

QUICK FACTS

Location: Jackson County

End date: Thursday evening

Smoke source: Salt Creek Fire

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Tuesday for Jackson County due to smoke from the Salt Creek Fire.

DEQ expects the air quality advisory to last until at least Thursday evening. DEQ and partner agencies will continue to monitor smoke in the area.

DEQ expects intermittent smoke in the Klamath Falls area that may bring poor air quality in the afternoon and evening hours until at least Thursday evening.

DEQ also issued an air quality advisory for ozone, or smog, for the Rogue Valley until Tuesday evening.

Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQ’s Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone.

Smoke can irritate the eyes and lungs and worsen some medical conditions. People most at risk include infants and young children, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant people.

Protect yourself and your family when smoke levels are high:

Cloth, dust and surgical masks don’t protect from the harmful particles in smoke. N95 or P100 respirators approved by NIOSH may offer protection, but they must be properly selected and worn. Select a NIOSH-approved respirator with a N, R or P alongside the number 95, 99 or 100. Learn how to put on and use a respirator. Respirators won’t work for children as they don’t come in children’s sizes. People with heart or lung conditions should consult their health care provider before wearing a respirator.

Additional resources:

· Find a cleaner air space in your area: Visit 211info.org and search for “Wildfire Related Clean Air Shelters.” Or call 211 any time or day.

· Learn more about protecting your health during wildfires

Media contacts:

· Oregon DEQ: Michael Loch, 503-737-9435, michael.loch@deq.oregon.gov

· Jackson County Public Health: Tanya Phillips, 541-770-7708, phillitf@jacksoncountyor.gov

· Klamath County: Valeree Lane, 541-851-3737, vlane@klamathcounty.org

Smoke from the Salt Creek Fire on July 8, 2024, as seen from Eagle Point Middle School. Photo from the Oregon Department of Forestry.

