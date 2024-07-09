CANSCRIBE CAREER COLLEGE PARTNERS WITH ADVANCED BUSINESS MATCH
CanScribe is excited to announce its partnership with Advanced Business Match, Canada's exclusive community of Indigenous and non-Indigenous decision-makers.
CanScribe is aligned in their commitment to ABM and what it stands for, so we, as an organization, welcome this partnership.”KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CanScribe Career College is excited to announce its partnership with Advanced Business Match (ABM), Canada's exclusive community of Indigenous and non-Indigenous decision-makers who come together to create opportunities for business.
Colleen Chapman, CanScribe's CEO, states, “CanScribe is committed to relationship-building and creating long-lasting partnerships within the Indigenous and non-Indigenous business communities. We are honoured to be a trusted member of this organization that supports Indigenous and non-Indigenous decision-makers to work together to create equitable prosperity for Indigenous people."
ABM upholds genuine friendship as being one of the strongest drivers of positive social change and creates a complex network of individual members who all have personal investment in the wellbeing of one another. ABM and their members and partners are accountable and committed to truth, and responsible for earning the place they want to have in community, which requires being active, visible, and accessible. Individuals are supported and accounted for based on their commitment to community and livable futures.
Katrin Harry, Founder and Managing Partner, explains, "ABM is an exclusive community of Indigenous and non-Indigenous decision-makers who come together to create opportunities for business. Tailored training programs that meet the needs of Indigenous communities and businesses play a crucial role in supporting growth and success. CanScribe Career College stands out as a valuable member of our business network, with its leadership demonstrating a strong commitment to cultivating diverse and impactful relationships with Indigenous communities, our company members, and partners. CanScribe is aligned in their commitment to ABM and what it stands for, so we, as an organization, welcome this partnership." Katrin Harry, ABM founder and managing partner.
About CanScribe
CanScribe Career College is designated with the Private Training Institutions Branch (PTIB) through the Ministry of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills in BC. It specializes in online training for programs in healthcare, business, IT and customized employer programs. CanScribe works directly with Indigenous communities and organizations to provide Indigenous-supported, customized programs that serve the communities and their members. Founded in December 2002 as one of the first online colleges in Canada, it is now a global leader in online learning.
About ABM
ABM Community Members leverage the established ABM relationships, fostering connections between Indigenous and non-Indigenous leaders with shared business goals. They are dedicated to growing the ABM Business Community by identifying enterprises that align with the members' interests and values. Central are the priorities of the collaboration of Indigenous communities and development corporations to meet their business and community objectives. Emphasizing friendship and personal investment creates a conducive environment for genuine dialogue and learning. Participants can embrace differences by shifting the focus away from immediate business objectives. This creates a pathway to better leadership, a cultural shift toward decolonization, meaningful action, and rewarding results. To learn more, visit advancedbusinessmatch.com
