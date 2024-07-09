ASAPP Financial Technology launches latest version
The ASAPP OXP Version 18.0 release showcases our continued commitment to bringing innovative capabilities to our Client-Partners and their members.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The recent, ASAPP OXP Version 18.0 Roadmap Enhancement release, launched on-schedule on July 2nd, includes several exciting new features and platform enhancements to the origination and engagement feature sets to improve both member and staff experiences.
The retail application user interface has been refreshed to improve the application experience for both in-branch and member self-serve retail applications. This includes new page layouts and styling across the entire retail application journey. To facilitate business application processing and adjudication, the document portal capabilities available for retail applications have been extended to business applications. This allows certain documents to be deferred until post-application submission to facilitate application completion and provides a new tool for staff to request additional supporting documents from the backend administrator panel allowing members to upload these securely from any location.
Several additional improvements have been implemented, including support for additional manual approval capabilities, general performance improvements, new ways to search and locate applications more easily, and more.
The engagement feature sets have been extended to support new and improved import capabilities for opportunities, conversations, and concerns. This facilitates deployment of these items out to staff or user groups and serves as a foundation for new ASAPP OXP Opportunity Engine™ driven automation being introduced across versions 19.0 and 20.0 later this year. Improvements to search interfaces across the platform have been made to improve responsiveness and performance and provide new ways to search and locate items by staff or by user groups. Optional notifications for new assignments have also been introduced, allowing staff to receive prompts in real-time as new conversations, opportunities, concerns or tasks are assigned to them through manual assignment or through bulk actions to ensure these can be actioned promptly.
To support the overall end-to-end use cases and future reporting requirements, the ASAPP OXP Data Warehouse has been extended to integrate data from both the origination and engagement feature sets. This allows for facilitated reporting on activity across the ASAPP OXP platform and will support new flags and indicators for use within the ASAPP OXP Opportunity Engine™. Please reach out to the ASAPP support and implementation team for enablement of these new data feeds and attributes.
The ASAPP OXP Version 18.0 Roadmap Enhancement release includes a broad set of new capabilities introduced across the platform based on Client-Partner feedback and showcases our continued commitment to bringing innovative capabilities to our Client-Partners and their members.
– 30 –
About ASAPP Financial Technology:
ASAPP Financial Technology provides customer experience software that supports regulated financial institutions as they Originate, Onboard, Understand, and Grow their Customer Relationships. In Canada, the ASAPP OXP® | Omnichannel Experience Platform Client-Partner Community is comprised of approximately 50 Canadian credit unions, across 11 provinces, that manage over $40 billion in assets and support over 900,000 members. ASAPP OXP helps these financial institutions create sustainable competitive advantages to compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. In the United States, the bank.io OXP™ | Omnichannel Experience Platform delivers Origination and Engagement feature sets that leverage our experience gained supporting Canadian financial institutions, while delivering a solution that adapts to the challenges and opportunities for the US credit union and community bank markets.
Tony Dunham, CRO | CMO
ASAPP Financial Technology Inc.
7052972276 ext.
tony.dunham@asappbanking.com