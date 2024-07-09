Austin Steward Plaza in Rochester Complete

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of a critical part of the transformative “ROC The Riverway” initiative in downtown Rochester along the banks of the beautiful Genesee River. Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado joined the city and other economic development partners to officially celebrate the completion of upgrades to Austin Steward Plaza. This waterfront gathering space is the largest state investment of Phase 1 of the initiative at a little more than $12 million. Historically, this plaza has been referred to as the Charles Carroll Plaza. Earlier this year, City of Rochester Mayor Malik Evans announced the city would rename the plaza in honor of author and abolitionist Austin Steward, the city’s first prominent Black business owner.

“After years of having an underutilized riverfront in its downtown core, the City of Rochester, with the state’s initial investment, is leveraging the Genesee River as a great public space asset that will fuel the local economy,” Governor Hochul said. “The upgrades to the newly renamed Austin Steward Plaza unlock the potential of the area, creating exciting opportunities for the future.”

“Years of planning and community engagement are coming to fruition as a key part of the transformative ‘ROC The Riverway’ is complete today and other aspects of the project are in construction or design phase,” said Lieutenant Governor Delgado. “The state and City of Rochester recognize that the riverfront is a tremendous asset, and I’m thrilled to be here today to celebrate the completion and dedication of Austin Steward Plaza as part of the city’s downtown resurgence. Additionally, renaming Charles Carroll Plaza to Austin Steward Plaza recognizes an abolitionist, and one of Rochester’s first black entrepreneurs, who continues to inspire others today.”

The project reinvigorated this critical public space by improving access, safety and connectivity. Improvements to the plaza include improved lighting, greenspace and views of the river, as well as the creation of ADA-accessible connections between Main, Andrews, State and St. Paul Streets and on the Sister Cities Bridge. Numerous walls that had blocked views of the river were also removed. Collectively, these improvements have transformed this once underutilized park into a key site for various programming activities, as well as an everyday riverfront park for downtown residents, especially those in the adjacent Andrews Terrace.

This project was funded from the Upstate Revitalization Initiative through ROC the Riverway and administered by the Department of State. The design of renovations to Austin Steward Plaza was provided by a Department of State Environmental Protection Fund Local Waterfront Revitalization Program grant.

Initially identified as a single project in the original “ROC The Riverway” waterfront revitalization vision plan, the plaza upgrades are part of a four-phase undertaking now known as the “Riverway Main to Andrews” segment. Other upgrades include work on the Sister Cities Bridge, Genesee Crossroads Park, and the implementation of the State Street Connection to the Genesee River Trail. The total amount of funding provided for all four phases is upward of $21 million.

“ROC The Riverway” is a collaborative effort of the state, city and regional economic development partners aimed at revitalizing the area along the Genesee River. In addition to the transformation of Austin Steward Plaza, phase one included investments in 13 targeted projects, all of which have been completed or are currently under construction or design – including the Aqueduct Reimagined project adjacent to the new Constellation Brands global headquarter campus. Phase two of the initiative, launched by the Governor in 2023, is highlighted by the establishment of High Falls State Park within the historic Genesee River gorge in downtown Rochester.

Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “After years of many valuable waterfront spaces being inaccessible and underutilized, New York State is working with communities through programs like the Local Waterfront Revitalization Program and Roc the Riverway to transform these spaces back into community assets. The completion of the renovations to Austin Steward Plaza marks a significant milestone in the revitalization of the Genesee River waterfront and adds another public gathering space where Downtown Rochester residents and visitors can enjoy this scenic riverside.”

Empire State Development President and CEO & Commissioner Hope Knight said, “The bold 'ROC The Riverway' plan to consolidate transformative projects along the Genesee River is building upon a vital natural asset at the city’s center to revitalize Rochester’s downtown, spurring jobs and investment. Governor Hochul’s vision for waterfronts across the state – broadening public access and creating vibrant areas for residents and visitors to enjoy – is becoming a reality in Rochester.”

State Senator Jeremy Cooney said, “Today’s announcement realizes a vision years in the making, improving connectivity to the Genesee River and revitalizing the center city. Roc The Riverway is such an important project for our community, weaving in opportunities to honor the legacy of Austin Steward only makes that more special. I am excited not just for the continued improvements along our river, the heart of our city, but for all the ways it will commemorate Rochester’s rich history.”

State Senator Samra Brouk said, “Thanks to strong leadership in Rochester, New York State continues to make significant investments in downtown community improvements and accessible public spaces like the completion of this ROC the Riverway project and upgrades to Austin Steward Plaza. Today’s celebration, honoring author, abolitionist, and prominent Black business owner Austin Steward, is more than just a renaming – it is a powerful statement about our values and our commitment to honoring the legacy of those who have paved the way for progress and prosperity and will serve as an inspiration for future generations.”

Assemblymember Harry Bronson said, “The reconstruction and renaming of the Austin Steward Plaza is an important step forward in revitalizing Rochester’s riverfront while restoring equity and justice to our history. Honoring one of Rochester’s historic Black leaders and innovators is long overdue, and underscores Rochester’s important contributions to the abolitionist and Civil Rights movements. Thank you, Governor Hochul, for investing in our community; enabling us to connect our past to our future along the Genesee River, which, throughout time has guided our forebears.”

Assemblymember Demond Meeks said, “The Genesee River has long supported Rochester’s local economy and facilitated a rich history of thriving business and growth. I am proud to be able to further commemorate this legacy today with the completion of the Austin Steward Plaza. This vibrant public space will bring exciting new opportunities for the members of our community to enjoy in the heart of our city. These improvements will also provide for the safety and accessibility of our downtown area with ADA-compliant connections between Main, Andrews, State, and St. Paul Streets. As ROC the Riverway continues to revitalize our historic riverfront and brings needed improvements to neglected portions of our city’s infrastructure, it is important that we continue to ensure these amenities serve and benefit all members of our community. Thank you to Governor Hochul, the City of Rochester, and my state colleagues for their continued commitment towards building a more promising future for our residents and families.”

Assemblymember Sarah Clark said, “Rochester is fortunate to have an amazing natural resource in the heart of downtown, and I am glad to see progress made in the ROC the Riverway plan to transform the area into a place for every member of our community to enjoy. Austin Steward’s bravery and commitment to the community of early Rochester deserves recognition, and I am glad to see the Austin Steward Plaza completed so close to where he lived and worked. Thank you to Governor Hochul, Mayor Evans, and everyone from the city and state who has worked so hard to make this project a success.”

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said, “The opening of Austin Steward Plaza is an important step in the renaissance of downtown Rochester, helping us to make better use of this public space and connect with the Genesee River waterfront. I'm grateful to Gov. Hochul for her support of this project and for her commitment to helping revitalize downtown Rochester.”

City of Rochester Mayor Malik D. Evans said, “With ROC the Riverway and the reconstruction and renaming of the Austin Steward Plaza, we are connecting the dots between our inspirational history and our incredible future. Governor Kathy Hochul has enabled us to reimagine this vital space, enhancing connectivity along the Genesee River and improving safety and accessibility for all that visit. This ribbon-cutting is a hallmark of the Rochester of the future—a place that truly belongs to everyone.”

Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce President and Finger Lakes Regional Economic Development Council Co-Chair Bob Duffy said, “Today marks another pivotal moment for Greater Rochester as we celebrate the completion and dedication of Austin Steward Plaza. This reimagined public space not only honors the legacy of a remarkable abolitionist and entrepreneur but also serves as a testament to our commitment to revitalizing downtown Rochester. Thanks to Governor Hochul's vision and the collaborative efforts of State, City, and regional partners, we are transforming the Genesee River waterfront into a vibrant, accessible, and safe community asset. This investment is a significant step forward in our collective mission to drive economic growth and improve the quality of life for all Rochester residents.”

For more information about Austin Steward, visit: www.encyclopedia.com.

For more information about ROC The Riverway, visit: cityofrochester.gov/roctheriverway.

Accelerating Finger Lakes Forward

Today’s announcement complements “Finger Lakes Forward,” the region’s comprehensive strategy to generate robust economic growth and community development. The regionally designed plan focuses on investing in key industries including photonics, agriculture‎ and food production, and advanced manufacturing.

Department of State Local Waterfront Revitalization Program

The Local Waterfront Revitalization Program (LWRP) provides matching grants on a competitive basis to eligible villages, towns, cities and counties located along New York’s coasts or designated inland waterways for planning, design and construction projects to revitalize communities and waterfronts. The Department of State Office of Planning, Development and Community Infrastructure works in partnership with waterfront communities across the State through the LWRP focusing on protecting natural and cultural resources, expanding public access opportunities and strengthening the local economy. This program helps communities breathe new life into their underused waterfront assets in ways that ensure successful and sustainable revitalization. To learn more about the LWRP, visit the Department of State website.

About Empire State Development