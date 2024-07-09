Wastewater discharge in Mills County reaches Keg Creek

DES MOINES – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating a wastewater discharge at the City of Glenwood in Mills County.

On July 9, the Iowa DNR Field Office in Atlantic received a call from Glenwood Municipal Utilities (GMU) regarding a wastewater bypass due to a main which had become plugged.

The discharge was discovered around 7:45 a.m. near 901 North Vine St in Glenwood. It is estimated that up to 500 gallons of sewage flowed onto the ground and a portion of it flowed into a storm drain which outlets in a small creek that connects to Rogers Branch and then into Keg Creek. GMU staff were able to remove the blockage and officials say the discharge has stopped.

Cleanup efforts have begun. Residents are advised to avoid the area. No dead fish have been observed at this time. The Iowa DNR will follow up with the city for further assessment.

To report a release after hours, please call the DNR’s emergency spill line at (515) 725-8694. Quick reporting can help DNR staff identify the cause of an incident. The DNR website has more information about spill reporting requirements.