On-Demand Wellness Content Takes Center Stage on Zone·ify in Partnership with Caravan
As zone·ify continues to expand our content library, we are proud to add wellness content from Caravan.”TOLEDO, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zone·tv and Caravan today announced a partnership that will make it easier than ever to access high-quality, free wellness content using the zone·ify free streaming television service. Zone·ify customers will now have access to hundreds of hours of content focused on critical wellbeing topics like emotional health and productivity and providing structured guidance on wellness practices like meditation and yoga.
The partnership between Zone·tv and Caravan provides the most diverse array of free, on-demand wellness content available today. Zone·tv's cutting-edge technology, combined with Caravan's world-class wellness expertise creates personalized and convenient access to high-quality content focused on critical aspects of health such as cognitive training, emotional wellbeing, yoga, nutrition, meditation, fitness, beauty, and productivity. Life-changing wellness practices are just a click away for users, empowering individuals to take charge of their health. Together, Zone·tv and Caravan are redefining how wellness content is delivered, making it more accessible, engaging, and impactful than ever before.
“As zone·ify continues to expand our content library, we are proud to add wellness content from Caravan,” said Zone·tv President, Doug Edwards. “As more of us focus on general wellbeing, it is important to have the resources close at hand to guide our wellness journey. I am proud that zone·ify can be a tool for those who are seeking to improve their lives.”
"Partnering with Zone·tv allows us to expand our reach and impact more lives with our wellness content," said Lisa Wang, Co-founder at Caravan. "Our combined expertise will bring a new level of convenience and personalization to wellness, helping people everywhere lead healthier and happier lives."
This partnership represents a significant step forward in the evolution of on-demand wellness, combining cutting-edge technology with high-quality content to meet the growing demand for accessible wellness solutions, all in a free streaming service. By leveraging zone·ify’s platform and Caravan's extensive library of premium wellness videos, this collaboration aims to deliver a seamless and highly personalized user experience. Addressing the increasing demand for wellness resources and ensuring that users receive the most relevant and effective content tailored to their individual health goals will define the success of this partnership.
About Zone·tv
Zone·tv bridges the gap between technology and engaging programming with its innovative technology solution offering a best-in-class, convenient and highly personalized viewer experience. The zone·tv™ Studio suite of tools allows any video service provider to create personalized thematic channels with their own content. Zone·tv uses its own zone·tv Studio tools to create the zone·ify multi-channel video service – an unprecedented linear-like viewing experience, powered by A.I. Its proprietary software architecture combined with an 8,000+ hour content library has powered the company’s monumental growth.
Its diverse programming can be seen on cable TV, Mobile and connected devices including, Comcast Xfinity, Rogers Ignite TV, Cox Contour box, XUMO box, Videotron, TiVo, Apple TV, NCTC, iOS Mobile, Android Mobile, FireTV, Roku, Buckeye Cable and others.
The company has offices in Toronto, Canada, and Northwood, Ohio
Get zone·ify directly on the App Stores or online at www.zoneify.tv
For more information about our company, visit www.zone.tv
About Caravan
Caravan is the #1 global leader in high-quality wellness video content. Caravan impacts millions of people by helping organizations, influencers, and leaders all around the world, to increase the power of their brand, create impact opportunities, engage new audiences, and develop healthier and happier communities. At Caravan, we envision a world where everyone can access all the best health, fitness, and wellness practices, techniques and rituals – no matter your age, income, or location. Learn more at www.caravanwellness.com
