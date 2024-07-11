Voyageur and Minogi Drive First Nation Solutions for Ontario's Energy Challenges in the Greater Golden Horseshoe
Exciting times lie ahead as Minogi and Voyageur, with their treaty and commercial partners, drive innovative solutions in the clean energy and nuclear sectors
Voyageur, Minogi and EPTCON share a common vision of excellence, innovation and sustainability in the clean energy... especially in the Greater Golden Horseshoe region”MISSISSAUGAS OF SCUGOG ISLAND FIRST NATION, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the demand for clean, reliable and affordable electricity grows in Ontario, so does the need for innovative solutions that can meet the province's energy challenges, and its First Nation economic reconciliation goals. That's why Voyageur Services Ltd. (Voyageur) and Minogi Corp. (Minogi) formed a strategic partnership to offer services for the clean energy and nuclear sectors.
— Fiona Blondin, Cormorant Utility Services
Minogi and Voyageur Services announced their MOU for collaboration in April, 2024 at the First Nations Major Projects Coalition conference in Toronto. Both companies are majority-owned by, and headquartered with, the Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation (MSIFN), the only First Nation with its First Nation reserve community inside the Greater Toronto Area.
“Our collaboration is at the forefront of forging strategic partnerships and driving future First Nation revenues within the energy sector,” said Clint Keeler, CEO of Voyageur. “In just three months the partnership has established key business opportunities and future revenues.”
“This is a terrific strategic partnership,” said Don Richardson, CEO of Minogi. “Minogi spearheads negotiations with key industry players to secure agreements that benefit MSIFN and its First Nation treaty partners, while Voyageur oversees civil works, operations, and procurement of essential supplies for electrical and infrastructure projects.”
With only three months of working together, the Voyageur-Minogi collaboration at MSIFN has resulted in a successful partnership with EPTCON, and important contracts with Ontario Power Generation (OPG).
EPTCON, is a Cormorant Utility Services Company specializing in high-voltage power solutions to provide the highest quality products and services for electrical utilities, independent power producers, and large power users. With support from the Chief and Council at MSIFN, Voyageur, Minogi and EPTCON are joining forces to help address Ontario's significant energy capacity needs in the Greater Golden Horseshoe where the team is targeting specific electrical infrastructure projects and public transportation projects.
“MSIFN, Voyageur, Minogi and EPTCON share a common vision of excellence, innovation and sustainability in the clean energy sector,” said Fiona Blondin, Vice President of Indigenous Strategy at Cormorant Utility Services. “By leveraging their complementary strengths and expertise, the partnership aims to offer turnkey solutions for Ontario's energy and public transportation challenges, especially in the Greater Golden Horseshoe region, where demand for electricity and transportation infrastructure will grow significantly in the coming years.”
With OPG, as recently profiled in an OPG news update, Voyageur has assisted with site works for the completion of the first phase of site preparation for Ontario’s first Small Modular Reactor (SMR) with work valued at over $7 million. Voyageur is poised to begin the next phase for the site preparation on SMR Units 2, 3 and 4, as announced by the Minister of Energy last year. For this next phase of OPG’s SMR project, Voyageur will have a contract valued at over $18 million involving bulk excavation, marking a significant step forward in a partnership expected to cover the entire SMR project lifecycle. The total output of the four SMRs would be 1,200 megawatts: enough electricity to reliably and safely power about 1.2 million homes while having a big impact in the global fight against climate change.
“MSIFN is excited to support Voyageur, Minogi, EPTCON and Cormorant as they bring opportunities to many First Nations and help energize the province’s 'Powering Ontario’s Growth' plan,” said Chief Kelly LaRocca of MSIFN. “We are playing a big part in helping Ontario meet its goal to double its electricity generating capacity, advance First Nation economic reconciliation and fight climate change.”
Exciting developments lie ahead as Minogi and Voyageur, alongside their treaty partners and commercial partners, continue to drive innovation and sustainable solutions in the clean energy and nuclear sectors. Stay tuned for more updates on their impactful contributions to Ontario's energy landscape.
About Voyageur
Specializing in clean energy, civil infrastructure, and commercial buildings, Voyageur leverages its expertise to drive sustainable development and community engagement initiatives forward. As a Certified Aboriginal Business, Voyageur is a majority First Nation-owned company, with the Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation’s Noozhoo Nokiiyan Limited Partnership (NLLP) serving as a primary equity holder. NLLP, the economic development arm of the Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation, ensures that proceeds from Voyageur’s operations directly benefit the First Nation and future Michi Saagiig Anishinaabe First Nation investors.
Engaging with other Michi Saagiig Anishinaabe First Nations in southern Ontario – including Alderville, Hiawatha, and Curve Lake and the Mississaugas of the Credit – Voyageur seeks to foster employment and economic opportunities for First Nation community members and businesses. The company actively participates in job fairs and trade shows within these communities to recruit skilled tradespeople and align their expertise with current energy sector demands.
Voyageur plays a crucial role in facilitating the involvement of smaller First Nation companies in the energy sector by subcontracting with them, thereby breaking down barriers and fostering inclusive economic growth.
About Minogi
First Nations are rights-holders, not stakeholders. The Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation (MSIFN) has extensive rights to lands, waters, and resources. Clean energy and infrastructure companies are now focused on reconciliation actions that include economic reconciliation and First Nation investment. With Minogi, a wholly owned First Nation business, MSIFN is meaningfully and actively participating in the largest sectors of economic development activity in Ontario.
Minogi is a First Nation business developing MSIFN's team of internal consulting specialists, (e.g. planners, ecologists, regulatory and investment specialists) for due diligence on projects. This approach reduces outsourcing to external consultants, builds internal capacity to support leadership decisions for First Nation investment, and create direct connections between leadership and the community.
Ontario is experiencing economic growth with new infrastructure projects and major new investments in clean generation, transmission and energy storage. Through Minogi, MSIFN is leading clean energy and infrastructure development for First Nation investment.
Don Richardson
Minogi Corp.
+1 226-820-5086
email us here