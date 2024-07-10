AcademyOne, Inc. and Credential Engine Announce Strategic Partnership
Advancing credential transparency through the use of CTDL and the Credential RegistryKING OF PRUSSIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AcademyOne, a leading EdTech provider specializing in credit for prior learning and transfer and articulation solutions in higher education, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Credential Engine, a non-profit bringing transparency to the credential landscape. This collaboration aims to advance credential transparency by mapping AcademyOne’s database to the Credential Transparency Description Language (CTDL) and publishing to the Credential Registry. This partnership will provide greater accessibility for all stakeholders by leveraging AcademyOne’s expertise and extensive database.
"Credential Engine is pleased to have partnered with AcademyOne to map their data to the Credential Transparency Description Language (CTDL),” said Brian Sylvester, Director of Business Partnerships. “This will add to the growing ecosystem of linked, open, and interoperable data available to benefit students, workers, employers, and educators.”
“We have seen an increasing demand for transparency in the competencies a credential represents,” said Micheal McIntyre, COO at AcademyOne. “As a Credential Engine partner, we can help our clients quickly and easily publish information about their course and exam offerings, transfer value equivalencies, and other valuable metadata to the Credential Registry. We see great value in the Registry, as it empowers learners to make informed decisions about their educational pathways and provides employers a view into the skills and competencies a credential represents.”
About AcademyOne, Inc.: AcademyOne is an award-winning software development and consulting company serving the higher education community in the U.S., Canada, and Australia. We deliver solutions that bridge digital experiences to resolve the challenges and complexities inherent to global academic credit portability, the recognition of prior learning and credentialing.
About Credential Engine: Credential Engine is a non-profit whose mission is to map the credential landscape with clear and consistent information, fueling the creation of resources that empower people to find the pathways that are best for them. Credential Engine provides a suite of web-based services that creates for the first time a public Credential Registry to house up-to-date information about all credentials, the Credential Transparency Description Language (CTDL) a common description language to enable credential comparability, and a platform to support customized applications to search and retrieve information about credentials.
