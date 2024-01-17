Wyoming and AcademyOne Team Up Again to Boost Transfer Student Success
Reverse Transfer, Credit for Prior Learning and Guided Pathways
We believe AcademyOne's solutions will enable us to take a more holistic approach to giving our students the credit they have previously earned.”KING OF PRUSSIA, PA, US, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wyoming students will now benefit from reverse transfer degrees, credit for prior learning, and guided transfer pathways on their journey to completion.
— Dr. Ben Moritz, Executive Director, Wyoming Community College Commission
Following the successful launch of their ArticulatED™ transfer portal WyoTransfer.org, the state is taking next steps in their strategic plan to improve the academic experience and success of their students.
“We are thrilled to announce that Wyoming will be implementing our AssessED™ credit for prior learning portal and software, AwardED™ automated reverse transfer system, and AdvisED™ digital articulation agreement library and transfer pathway checklist software to decrease both the cost of attendance and the time it takes to graduate,” said Hank Bowman, Chief Growth Officer at AcademyOne.
AcademyOne's suite of products provides tools and applications that bridge the college and university divide and establish a higher education community promoting access, retention, and success.
"Wyoming has established an ambitious goal to ensure that 60% of our adult population has an industry-recognized postsecondary credential by 2025, and 75% by 2040." said Dr. Ben Moritz, Executive Director for the Wyoming Community College Commission. “We believe AcademyOne's solutions will enable us to take a more holistic approach to giving our students, whether they are traditional transfer with college courses under their belt or returning adults with experiential learning, the credit they have previously earned."
AcademyOne is the industry leader delivering SaaS solutions that reduce the academic, social, and economic impact associated with prior learning assessment and college transfer promoting equity in access and success.
The mission and purpose of the Wyoming Community College Commission is to provide coordination, advocacy, funding, and accountability for the Community College System on behalf of the State of Wyoming.
The University of Wyoming is a nationally recognized land-grant research institution with expert faculty, top-ranked academics and world-class facilities committed to supporting transfer students and their success
