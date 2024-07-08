Exercise Sea Breeze 24, a Ukraine/US Led Multi-national Mine-Countermeasure Exercise Successfully Completed in Scotland

Commodore Banfield MBE, Co-Chair of the Maritime Capability Development Coalition for Ukraine commented, “Having met all their training objectives and exceeded all expectations, the crews of the Ukrainian Mine Counter Measure Vessels and command staff’s enthusiasm has been exemplary. International maritime collaboration between allies is crucial for this endeavour and will, I’m sure, continue to grow into the future.”

This vital training was essential to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Captain Denys Ivanin, the Ukrainian exercise Sea Breeze Director remarked, “It is with great pleasure that I can announce the successful completion of exercise Sea Breeze 24 involving our US, UK and NATO allies. I personally would like to thank them and our international mentors for their support and sharing their expert knowledge over the last two weeks. My team has benefitted in many ways but our approach from planning to developing tactics and practices to the betterment of my staff and crews on our counter-measure vessels has undoubtedly improved our capability. In the future I feel we can make an effective contribution to the regional security with our mine clearance capability within the Black Sea”

NATO also played their part with the Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 1 (SNMCMG1) participating with three ships from Germany, Estonia and France namely FGS Donau, ENS Ughandi and FS Cephee respectively supporting the training and international cooperation.

Rear Admiral Thomas Wall, USN and Commander Submarines NATO said ““It’s a pleasure to see the NATO staff and crew of SNMCMG1 supporting the training of the Ukrainian mine countermeasures ships. Over the past two years, the Ukrainian Navy has undergone exceptional training, and this exercise has been the final test of their capabilities. I have been hugely impressed and inspired by the crews of the Chernihiv and Cherkasy, the amount they have achieved in such a short period of time is truly remarkable. It’s always good to see several nations working to support each other, and that interoperability across the nations is what keeps the Alliance and our Partners strong.

Within the King George V docks headquarters the mentors and support staff from 11 nations1 worked tirelessly with a keen sense of purpose and confidence hand in hand with the Ukrainian command team delivering on the exercises aims and objectives between from 24 June to 5 July.

"We are stronger together. Exercises like Sea Breeze are part of a long-term multinational training plan to maintain readiness between NATO Allies and partner nations in the Black Sea region," said Vice Adm. Thomas Ishee, commander, U.S. 6th Fleet. "The continuation of this exercise program is a visible demonstration of the U.S.'s enduring commitment to enhance maritime security. The U.S. Navy supports freedom of navigation and trains regularly to address the major issue of floating mines in the Black Sea.”