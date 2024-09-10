Krishnan Suthanthiran, President/Founder of TeamBest Global & BCSI Announces Development of New B-11 & BG-95 Cyclotrons

TeamBest Global Companies logo — www.teambest.com www.teambest.com Best Cure Foundation — www.bestcure.md BEST Model B-11 and BG-95 Self-Shielded Cyclotron Krishnan Suthanthiran, TeamBest Global Companies/Best Cure Foundation

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- BEST Cyclotron Systems, Inc. (BCSI), a TeamBest Global (TBG) Company, has developed a B-11 cyclotron capable of producing radioisotopes for medical, research and other applications. BCSI designs, manufactures and installs a variety of cyclotrons for medical, industrial, and research applications ranging from energy 1 MeV to 70 MeV. The B-11 features:• 11 MeV energy,• 120uA target current,• Compact design,• Multiple tracers,• H- system,• Automatic operation,• Modern control system, and• Is capable of producing F-18, N-13, C-11, O-15, and Ga-68.TeamBest offers a service/maintenance program to upgrade and maintain existing Siemen’s 11 MeV systems. The program provides for:• Updated housing/shielding,• New control system,• New and improved RF,• Better targets,• New chemistry systems, and• Improved, modern electronics.The Best Sub-Compact Model BG-95 self-shielded cyclotron features:• Low energy compact system — can be placed next to PET, PET/CT,• Small footprint with >9 MeV energy,• Easy-to-operate push-button graphic interface,• Ideal for Nuclear Cardiology/Oncology and other applications, and• Capable of producing: 18FDG, Na18F, 18F-MISO, 18FLT, 18F-Choline, 18F-DOPA, 18F-PSMA, 13NH3 and Ga-68.BSCI recently installed a B-15 cyclotron at Argonne National Laboratory in Lemont, Illinois USA where the unit was able to provide a current of up to 550 micro amps. For more information, please click here http://graphics.teambest.com/LINAC2024_cyclotron_poster.jpg TBG plans to expand its manufacturing operations in India, Europe, and the USA to produce hundreds of cyclotrons annually. Within two years, BCSI and TBG will have access to high energy/high-current 70 MeV and 30 MeV proton beams, as well as 35 MeV alpha, deuteron, and proton multi-particle cyclotrons, and several low-energy proton cyclotrons for research, radioisotope production, and theranostics.BCSI and TBG companies plan to produce the following cyclotrons and ion rapid cycling medical synchrotrons (iRCMS) for research, radioisotope production, theranostics, and for radiation therapy using proton beams from 70 MeV to 250 MeV variable energy and heavy ion therapy up to 400 MeV for Carbon: (1) 7.5 MeV, proton beam, B100, self-shielded cyclotron, (2) 9.5 MeV cyclotron, BG-95 for proton beam, self-shielded, (3) 11 MeV, self-shielded, proton beam cyclotron, (4) 15 MeV, high current up to 1000 micro amp current proton beam cyclotron, and (5) 25 MeV proton beam 1000 plus micro amp current cyclotron, 35 MeV adp, and 70 MeV adp alpha deuteron and proton beam cyclotron with 1000 plus micro amp for proton beam and 500 plus micro amp current for deuteron beam and 100 plus micro amp for alpha beam.TBG companies in collaboration with the Best Cure Foundation plan to establish several Multi-specialty Cancer Centers to serve the needs of the global cancer population. These centers will incorporate many of the BEST cyclotrons discussed in this press release.For further information regarding Best Cyclotrons, please visit http://graphics.teambest.com/Best_cyclotron_press_releases.pdf For more information about Krishnan Suthanthiran , please visit his bio page at http://www.teambest.com/about_bio.html For more information about the BCF, please visit http://www.bestcure.md About TeamBest Global Companies TeamBest is a multinational medical company founded in 1977 in Springfield, Virginia, USA. TeamBest is driven by one primary goal—to provide the best products and services to customers. The TeamBest family of companies, collectively known as TeamBest Global, has been proudly developing, manufacturing, and delivering reliable medical equipment and supplies for more than 40 years. TeamBest includes over a dozen companies offering complementary products and services for brachytherapy, health physics, medical physics, radiation therapy, blood irradiation, vascular brachytherapy, imaging, medical particle acceleration, cyclotrons, and proton-to-carbon heavy ion therapy systems. TeamBest is the single source for an expansive line of life-saving medical equipment and supplies. Its trusted team is constantly expanding and innovating to provide the most reliable products and technologies.Today, TeamBest employs hundreds of talented engineers, scientists and others, offering thousands of products and services. TeamBest’s independently-owned companies are proud to be represented in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

