Letter to President Trump from Dr. Krishnan Suthanthiran: Bringing an End to the Ukraine/Russian Conflict

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- President Trump deserves the gratitude of the American people for diligently working to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. As this conflict drags on, the numbers continue to rise. The total number of Ukrainian and Russian troops killed or wounded since the war in Ukraine began is nearing 500,000[1]. This doesn’t even account for the loss of civilian lives or those injured.Open dialogue, as an alternative to brute force and military engagement, is necessary in order to bring an end to this unnecessary conflict and loss of human lives and property. Dr. Suthanthiran sent two open letters to the presidents of Russia, Ukraine and the U.S. in 2021 and 2022 advocating for this (see http://www.teambest.com/press/EINPresswire-open-letter-to-the-presidents-of-ukraine-russia-and-usa.pdf and http://www.teambest.com/press/EINPresswire-579899858-from-krishnan-suthanthiran-president-founder-of-teambest-global-companies-to-leaders-of-russia-ukraine-u-s-europe.pdf ) but of course, the negotiations never succeeded and the losses continue to grow.It is very encouraging to see your determination to end this vast human tragedy. Neither Russia, Ukraine, Europe, nor the U.S. can support the continuation of this conflict—either militarily or financially.Unfortunately, the U.S. and American citizens have also been victimized. The U.S. has provided the most military aid[2] by far, draining resources from many domestic needs while increasing the budget deficit.Once again, Mr. President, thank you for your determination to end this immense human tragedy and for safeguarding the independence of Ukraine and Moldova. May there be a swift resolution to this conflict.Dr. Krishnan Suthanthiran is a healthcare professional who has devoted more than half a century to cheering, helping, and saving lives every day.Resources1. https://www.congress.gov/118/meeting/house/116768/documents/HHRG-118-ZS00-20240130-SD002.pdf 2. https://www.ifw-kiel.de/topics/war-against-ukraine/ukraine-support-tracker/ For more information about Krishnan Suthanthiran, please visit his bio page at www.teambest.com/about_bio.html For more information about Global Best Cure Foundation and Best Cure Cancer Centers, please visit www.bestcure.md For information about Kitsault Energy, please visit www.kitsaultenergy.com About TeamBest Global Companies TeamBest is a multinational medical company founded in 1977 in Springfield, Virginia, USA. Driven by one primary goal, TeamBest aims to provide the best products and services to its customers. The TeamBest family of companies, collectively referred to as TeamBest Global, has proudly developed, manufactured, and delivered reliable medical equipment and supplies for over 40 years. TeamBest encompasses over a dozen companies that offer complementary products and services in areas such as brachytherapy, health physics, medical physics, radiation therapy, blood irradiation, vascular brachytherapy, imaging, medical particle acceleration, cyclotrons, and proton-to-carbon heavy ion therapy systems. TeamBest serves as a single source for an extensive range of life-saving medical equipment and supplies. Its dedicated team continuously expands and innovates to ensure the most reliable products and technologies.Today, TeamBest employs hundreds of talented engineers, scientists and others, offering thousands of products and services. TeamBest’s independently-owned companies are proud to be represented in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

