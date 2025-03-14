Dr. Krishnan Suthanthiran Recognizes 15 ACRO BEST Award Recipients, Sponsored by ISTRO/BCF, at 2025 ACRO Summit

www.teambest.com Visit www.istro.net for more information. Brachytherapy Research & Educational Foundation (BREF) logo — www.brachytherapy.org Best Cure Pro Health Best Cure Cancer Center

We are pleased to recognize the efforts and contributions of this year's recipients of the 2025 ACRO BEST Award. Congratulations to all.” — Krishnan Suthanthiran, President & Founder of TeamBest Global Companies

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the American College of Radiation Oncology annual meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, on March 14, 2025, the International Society of Therapeutic Radiology & Oncology (ISTRO), through the Best Cure Foundation (BCF), recognized 15 radiation oncology residents including medical students for their exceptional work in the field of radiation oncology. Dr. Krishnan Suthanthiran , President and Founder of TeamBest Global Companies and Best Cure Foundation, recognized the recipients with a plaque and a check in the amount of 500 USD.ISTRO has a clear mission: to promote transparency in the field of oncology by educating the public, medical and insurance professionals, and government officials and elected members. To achieve this, ISTRO intends to organize conferences and technical exhibits that showcase the latest breakthroughs in the field of oncology and medicine. Furthermore, ISTRO is seeking to collaborate with various professional medical societies to recognize over 100 individuals each year who have made remarkable contributions to the field."We are pleased to recognize the efforts and contributions of this year's recipients of the 2025 ACRO BEST Award. Congratulations to all," stated Dr. Suthanthiran. Suthanthiran is a healthcare professional who has devoted more than half a century to cheering, helping, and saving lives every day. Cardiovascular Research Technologies (CRT) recently honored Suthanthiran with a lifetime achievement award in recognition of his exceptional commitment to advancing and advocating in the field of brachytherapy, including vascular brachytherapy. A pioneer and inventor, he has collaborated with numerous leaders in this field (including vascular brachytherapy), saving tens of thousands of lives. Through his non-profit BCF, Suthanthiran plans to establish the first Best Cure non-profit, Pro Health Center and Medical Center, in the suburbs of Pittsburgh, PA. The Pro Health Centers will be non-profit proactive, preventive, primary medical, dental, and eye care wellness centers. BCF also plans to establish BCF Medical Centers for Treatment (similarly non-profit), which will focus on all diseases as specialty medical centers and all centers operating 24/7.For more information about Krishnan Suthanthiran, please visit his bio page at http://www.teambest.com/about_bio.html For more information about ISTRO, please visit http://www.istro.net For more information about Krishnan Suthanthiran's presentation on Rethinking Medicine, please visit http://www.teambest.com/news/Rethi nking_Medicine_Global_Healthcare_TX_ Oct19_2022_presentation.pdf.About TeamBest Global CompaniesTeamBest is a multinational medical company founded in 1977 in Springfield, Virginia, USA. TeamBest is driven by one primary goal—to provide the best products and services to customers. The TeamBest family of companies, collectively known as TeamBest Global, has been proudly developing, manufacturing, and delivering reliable medical equipment and supplies for more than 40 years. TeamBest includes over a dozen companies offering complementary products and services for brachytherapy, health physics, medical physics, radiation therapy, blood irradiation, vascular brachytherapy, imaging, medical particle acceleration, cyclotrons, and proton-to-carbon heavy ion therapy systems. TeamBest is the single source for an expansive line of life-saving medical equipment and supplies. Its trusted team is constantly expanding and innovating to provide the most reliable products and technologies.Today, TeamBest employs hundreds of talented engineers, scientists, and others, offering thousands of products and services. TeamBest’s independently owned companies are proud to be represented in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. “Everyone deserves the Best healthcare. We aim to work with medical professionals to provide the Best products, technologies, and services. Our mission is to uphold our reputation for excellence in the healthcare field by developing, manufacturing, and delivering cost-effective, high-quality products to benefit patients worldwide,” states Krishnan Suthanthiran.

