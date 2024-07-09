Submit Release
Attorney General Jackley Announces Texas Couple Sentenced to Probation on Theft Charges

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, July 9, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a Texas couple has been sentenced to a combined 10 years in prison and a fine of $86,000 after being convicted of six combined charges in connection with stealing or attempting to steal the property of another person. All prison time was suspended. Both defendants instead were given probationary sentences.

Richard Spry, 82, and Susan Spry, 75, were sentenced Tuesday in Bon Homme County Circuit Court. Richard Spry was sentenced to five years in prison on two felony counts of Grand Theft and one felony count of Conspiracy to Commit Grand Theft. He was placed on probation for four years and fined $44,000. Susan Spry was sentenced to five years in prison on separate felony counts of Grand Theft and Conspiracy to Commit Grand Theft as well as one misdemeanor count of Theft by Exploitation. She was placed on probation for four years and fined $42,000.

Both individuals were convicted of stealing money or property from an adult who was elderly or had a disability. The thefts ranged from $100,000 to $500,000 and included money from bank accounts. Both defendants are from League City, Texas.

The case was investigated and prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Elder Abuse and Financial Exploitation Unit. At Tuesday’s sentencing, the state requested a 10-year prison sentence for each defendant.

“These defendants violated the financial well-being of a vulnerable member of our society,” said Attorney General Jackley. “The Attorney General’s Elder Abuse and Financial Exploitation Unit protects our elderly from these types of defendants trying to take advantage of difficult circumstances.”

                                                            -30-

