Veritas Press Releases New eBook 'Seven Steps to Inspire the Change to Your Family’s Educational Path'
The free guide helps with the transition to homeschooling and new curriculum, with tips on understanding different learning and teaching styles.
At Veritas, we are committed to making the homeschooling journey a successful and enjoyable experience for families, whether they choose our YouTeach, Self-Paced, or Live Online learning pathways.”LANCASTER, PA, USA, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veritas Press, a classical Christian education program and leading curriculum provider for kindergarten through twelfth grade, has published a new educational resource: "Seven Steps to Inspire the Change to Your Family’s Educational Path."
— Dr. Bob Cannon, Veritas Scholars Academy Headmaster
This guide is designed to help families transition smoothly and successfully into a homeschool learning environment and new curriculum, as well as understand different learning and teaching styles.
The free downloadable eBook from Veritas Press offers seven essential steps to help families prepare for and thrive when moving to a new way of learning.
1. Research Educational Requirements in Your Area: Understand the homeschooling laws and requirements specific to your region.
2. Understand Different Educational Philosophies: Explore diverse educational approaches and find what resonates with your family.
3. Familiarize Yourself with New Curricula: Delve into materials and resources to get comfortable with a new educational format.
4. Understand Your Child’s Learning Style and Stage: Identify your child's unique learning style and adapt teaching methods accordingly.
5. Set Realistic Expectations: Set achievable goals and expectations to ensure a smooth transition to a new way of learning.
6. Create a Structured Schedule: Establish a weekly and daily schedule to provide stability and structure.
7. Connect With Other Families: Build a supportive community by connecting with other homeschooling families online and in-person.
“At Veritas, we are wholly committed to making the homeschooling journey a successful and enjoyable experience for families, whether they choose our YouTeach, Self-Paced, or Live Online learning pathways,” said Dr. Bob Cannon, Veritas Scholars Academy Headmaster. “This eBook is packed with practical advice and strategies, and families can also reach out directly to us for guidance and support.”
Interested families can download the eBook, "Seven Steps to Inspire the Change to Your Family’s Educational Path" here.
About Veritas Press
With more than 10,000 students taking online classes, Veritas Press is an award-winning classical Christian education organization that provides homeschooling families and schools with best-in-class curricula for tens of thousands more. In addition, we offer our fully accredited Veritas Scholars Academy, which uses the Veritas Press curricula to educate students through flexible, self-paced courses and live online classes. By combining innovative technology with a classical Christian education, our rigorous program—taught by highly credentialed and experienced teachers—raises the standard of education to ensure children are prepared for life in all areas. Learn more at www.veritaspress.com.
###
Art Siegert
Veritas Press
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other