Gail McDonald of Transcendent Self to be Featured on Close Up Radio

Gail McDonald is an ICF Certified Coach with a keen sense of curiosity and compassion. Beyond any of her credentials is the significance of her own journey of self-awareness, which taught her that being fearful of change is natural and we must feel that fear and shift beliefs to move outside our comfort zone. This enables us to move forward, and even more so, transcend—rising above our anxieties, circumstances, and mistakes. This is why she named her coaching practice Transcendent Self.

Gail helps people succeed in both their personal and career goals. She helps clients optimize their capabilities, feel empowered, and find their life purpose. She offers an energetic and non-judgmental space in which to explore, connect, create, and build resilience. This empowers clients to change and transform and transcend to a higher place. She shares these insights in coaching, as well as keynote speeches, like the recent one How Big is Your Rabit Hole? which centered on where we want to go and the impact of our beliefs and our life choices.

Gail also talks often about her son, who she lost last year, and how she learned (and is still learning) to focus on the positives, such as the way he lived large, (and not on the grief, emptiness, or pain.) How interesting that there are ways to use our discomfort to maintain a joyful heart!

Gail creates a safe space for people to step into their own self-empowerment. It starts with examining our past choices and then doing things differently.

“We need to be open to suggestions. Figure out our real purpose. Sometimes we have to try something different and see. Just let life take over.”

Gail applies the same philosophies about choice and moving on from her personal coaching work to leadership coaching principles. She offers a variety of programs and facilitates workshops for executives that include Leader’s Edge Awareness and Leading with Intention.

Gail also notes that many of us don’t reach our full potential because we give into the inner critic. We fear we are not enough; not pretty enough or smart enough. We all have innate doubts and fears; the Amygdala part of our brain tends to sense a danger that is not truly there. Gail says we need to try overcoming such negative thought patterns and learn that there is really no good reason to sweat over things.

The inner critic is one of several topics Gail addresses in her speeches and YouTube videos. When she asks during the talk: how many of you have thoughts that get in your way, there is a full show of hands, including her own. There is also a bit of giggling and one thing that sets Gail apart is the sense of lightness and humor that she brings to serious matters. Gail jokes, I can get a fire hydrant to talk.

Gail stresses that in life there are no accidents and that applies to when she first was exposed to coaching back in 2002. At the time she was working for a health care organization and a life coach came to do a workshop. The rest is history! She has been coaching for 20 years since. Gail loves it because it is always a new and distinct experience, and she has a hyper personality that thrives on new things.

Gail is always curious about what makes people tick, and what their family values are. Her parents made mistakes (we all do), but we can’t blame them, yet we must take responsibility as adults and learn from the doozies. Don’t give into shame or doubt, accept it for what it is, and just keep moving forward. Feel the fear and do it anyway. Build the courage and confidence to know just who you really are and all that you can be.

Gail shares many more snippets of this wisdom in her former talk show “The Change Zone” hosted with Susan Sneath. This entertaining change and optimization specialist says we all get to choose whether we are moving toward a destination or toward our own destiny.

