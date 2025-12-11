Danniel Worthen Cullumber and Gvnage Mishipeshu of Willow Medela Wellness Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

WEST JORDAN, UT, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Willow Medela Wellness, led by Danniel Worthen Cullumber, LCSW, and Gvnage Mishipeshu, introduces an innovative, inclusive wellness practice integrating trauma-informed therapy, life coaching, Indigenous wisdom, and holistic care. The practice is built on the understanding that healing requires acknowledgment of cultural, spiritual, physical, and emotional backgrounds, offering a refreshing alternative to traditional mental health services in Utah.

A Team United in Healing

Danniel Worthen Cullumber brings over a decade of expertise in social work and trauma therapy, specializing in treatment spanning adolescents to geriatrics. Currently pursuing a doctorate at Simmons University, Danniel combines clinical knowledge with a deep commitment to cultural sensitivity. Her background includes time as a recreational therapist, activity director in care facilities, and extensive work in child welfare and mental health for first responders and educators in the Salt Lake City area.

Gvnage Mishipeshu, a life coach and medicine man with roots in the Chippewa (Ojibwe) and Cherokee tribes, complements the team with spiritual and cultural guidance. His focus incorporates ancestral traditions, energy work, and a nuanced understanding of the mind-body connection, especially as it relates to gut health, nutrition, and spiritual wellness.

A Unique Philosophy:

Willow Medela Wellness addresses a critical gap in the mental health field by creating space for culturally sensitive, holistic care. Clients receive support for mental health, trauma, and spiritual questions that might otherwise go unspoken in traditional therapy settings. The approach is non-denominational and inclusive, welcoming individuals regardless of their spiritual or cultural background.

For clients in Utah, Danniel offers therapy on-line with state licensure. For those outside Utah or not seeking formal diagnoses, both Danniel and Gvnage provide life coaching and mentorship—sharing their expertise, tools, and compassionate guidance.

Recognizing that prolonged talk therapy alone can sometimes reinforce feelings of victim hood, Danniel has developed a practical “hidden coping skills” template. This three-step, quick-activation method can be used discreetly, teaching clients how to self-regulate in the moment. These skills are provided freely to ensure everyone can access tools for resilience and emotional regulation.

Additionally, Willow Medela Wellness considers the physical aspects of well-being, such as nutrition, gut health, and the influence of stress and hormones. Both practitioners understand the importance of individualized approaches, whether that pertains to diet, neurodiversity, or navigating stigmatizing labels in mental health.

The practice supports a wide range of healing modalities, from Accelerated Resolution Therapy (ART) for PTSD and trauma, to sound baths and energy work. Clients may also be referred to trusted professionals for modalities outside the team’s expertise. Both Danniel and Gvnage are trained paranormal investigators, able to support families and individuals experiencing distress related to unexplained phenomena—offering both scientific and spiritual perspectives.

Their commitment includes providing culturally resonant care, integrating traditions from Japanese energy movement (such as Tai Chi), Indigenous medicine, and Western therapeutic models. This intersectional approach allows clients to engage with their healing on multiple levels: physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual.

Client Stories and Community Focus

Willow Medela Wellness has already made a difference for clients with complex trauma who have not found success with more conventional approaches. For example, one client with multiple diagnoses, including PTSD and anorexia, found renewed hope and progress after combining trauma therapy with sound bath sessions. Another client overcame a longstanding smoking habit through a medicine cord-cutting session, illustrating the range of issues addressed by this unique partnership.

The team also responds to community needs by conducting paranormal investigations and supporting individuals whose distress may be linked to environmental or ancestral factors. This work is approached with empathy, cultural respect, and a focus on helping clients feel seen, heard, and supported.

Mission and Vision

Willow Medela Wellness is committed to individualized care—listening first, educating second, and walking alongside clients as they explore healing. The practice acknowledges the challenges and barriers many face with traditional mental health care, especially those rooted in stigma and systemic limitations. By embracing holistic, culturally informed practices and honoring the whole person, Willow Medela Wellness helps clients discover narratives and solutions that resonate with their unique journeys.

About Willow Medela Wellness:

Founded by Danniel Worthen Cullumber, LCSW, and Gvnage Mishipeshu, Willow Medela Wellness is a holistic mental health and wellness practice based in Utah. The center offers therapy, life coaching, spiritual guidance, and culturally responsive care for individuals and families, drawing upon both clinical expertise and Indigenous wisdom to help clients achieve meaningful, lasting well-being.

Close Up Radio featured Danniel Worthen Cullumber, LCSW and Gvnage Mishipeshu, founders of Willow Medela Wellness in an interview with Jim Masters on Friday December 5th at 4pm EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-holistic-practitioners-danniel/id1785721253?i=1000740102109

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-holistic-practitioners-311351247/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/7iFX8KQ2E3gBwDLLAOYGoz

For more information about Danniel Worthen Cullumber, LCSW, Gvnage Mishipeshu, and Willow Medela Wellness, please visit https://www.willowmedelawellness.com/

