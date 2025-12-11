Visual Artist Charles G. H. Trott of Diasporic Images of Africa Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

ASBURY PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charles Trott, a lifelong arts educator, visual artist, and founder of Diasporic Images of Africa (DIA), is on a mission to reconnect the world with Africa’s global legacy — one classroom, one gallery, and one story at a time.

Born in Brooklyn and raised in Asbury Park, Trott’s journey began in the vibrant neighborhoods of New York and New Jersey. His path to the arts was not straightforward: after an initial year at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania with interests in psychology and sociology, he quickly realized his true calling. A transfer to the prestigious Pratt Institute opened doors to the world of fine arts, where Trott flourished as an illustrator, sculptor, and educator. “I always wanted to be a fine artist, you know, the type with a tam living in Paris,” Trott jokes, recalling his youthful ambitions.

But Trott’s artistic sensibilities have always been married to a passion for teaching. “My parents suggested getting a teaching degree,” he remembers. “I actually listened for once, and it turned out to be one of the best decisions I made.” Early in his career, Trott began teaching art within New York City’s prison system, and later served in public schools and even the Ministry of Education in Bermuda.

“I’ve always enjoyed learning and teaching,” Trott shares. “When you’re learning from students, you realize that age and experience don’t preclude insight.” Yet, he reflects candidly on the challenges within education, noting that much of his career felt less like teaching and more like “babysitting and bouncer duty.” Amidst the changing tides in education, especially in the U.S., Trott remains convinced of the necessity for arts and collaborative learning. “The arts shouldn’t be an afterthought. They are the ancestors you find at the foundation of all modern day core subjects,” he insists.

From this blend of artistic vision and educational commitment, Diasporic Images of Africa (D.I.A.) came into being. The project is dedicated to identifying, including and essentially redeeming Africa’s rightful place as the premiere civilization and culture bringer of the world. Trott presents Africa’s connections to countries and cultures around the world, challenging outdated narratives and inviting audiences to see the threads that tie humanity together.

“One thing I want everyone to understand is that we’re all connected,” Trott emphasizes. “There’s solid evidence, both scientific and historical, that Africa played a central role in the beginnings of many world civilizations. We are not taught this fact in school. It’s time to see the fuller picture.”

Through his research, exhibits, and talks, Trott offers rich examples: from the striking Olmec heads in Mexico that bear classic West African features, to the overlooked legacies of Africans in the foundations of architecture and art across Europe and the Americas. He also encourages deeper inquiry into iconic symbols; for example, few Americans realize that the original model for Lady Liberty was a Black woman (a revelation Trott is eager to share on his Substack and in public conversations).

Trott is passionate about challenging audiences to question what they’ve been taught. “Don’t just take my word for it. Read the books, check the sources, think it through.” His presentations often coincide with key cultural heritage months: Black History in February, Women’s Herstory in March, Asian and Pacific Islander History in May, Hispanic Heritage in September and October, and Indigenous American observances in November. “These months are a good starting point,” Trott notes, “but learning about the African diaspora and its global influence needs to be a year-round exploration.”

Beyond the classroom and the gallery, Trott is a traveler and lifelong learner. He’s exhibited artwork in places as varied as Cuba and Bermuda, and his curiosity continues to take him around the globe, both physically and through rigorous research. For the future, Trott hopes to visit southern Spain to speak with descendants of the Moors and Black Hebrews expelled in 1492, and to Mexico’s Yucatan so he can walk among the Olmec sites. “Everyone has a diasporic story,” he reflects. “If you trace your lineage, you’ll find journeys that cross oceans and centuries. We’re all products of migration and connection.”

When asked what advice he’d offer aspiring artists and educators, Trott doesn’t hesitate: “Never stop learning. Be curious, be critical, and trust your intuition. Don’t let your first answer be your final answer, especially now, with so much information swirling around us.”

With Diasporic Images of Africa, Charles Trott invites all people, especially those in the Americas, to reconsider their histories, reclaim their connections, and see themselves as part of a long, intertwined human story. As he says with a characteristic smile, “We all have a few diasporic stories to tell ourselves. There’s always more to discover.”

Charles Trott is an artist, educator, and founder of Diasporic Images of Africa (DIA). With decades of experience bridging the visual arts and teaching, Trott is committed to reshaping narratives about Africa and its diaspora through research, exhibitions, and public engagement.

