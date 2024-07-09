Maclovio Yañez Villagrán and Núcleo Sepec Attend the Mexican Petroleum Congress
From June 19th to the 22nd, the XXIII Mexican Petroleum Congress took place at Expo Tampico, part of the Tampico Convention and Exhibition Center in Tamaulipas. With the participation of over 300 companies and approximately 5,000 attendees, this event has established itself as one of the most significant forums in the Latin American oil industry.
— Maclovio Yañez Villagrán
This congress is relevant not only for the oil industry in Mexico but also globally. As a critical player in the energy sector, Mexico attracted experts and professionals worldwide. Topics such as energy transition and environmental regulations were extensively discussed, reflecting the industry's interest in a more sustainable future.
Attendees included the Governor of Tamaulipas, Dr. Américo Villarreal, and senior executives from Pemex, such as Ing. Ángel Cid, Director of Exploration and Production. The presence of these leaders underscored the government's and the industry's support for innovation and collaboration within the energy sector.
Núcleo Sepec, specializing in hydrocarbon production maintenance, presented advanced technological solutions to improve efficiency and sustainability in oil operations.
“It is essential to continue innovating and adopting technologies that allow us to be more efficient and sustainable,” stated Maclovio Yañez Villagrán, a Mexican oil entrepreneur, during his speech. His words highlighted the importance of technology in the current oil industry.
With over 15 years of experience, Núcleo Sepec has demonstrated that Mexican companies can compete and lead globally. The company has adeptly adapted to market demands and embraced cutting-edge technologies. “The key to our success lies in constant innovation and a commitment to quality,” Yañez Villagrán affirmed.
A significant project for Núcleo Sepec is its secondary recovery development in a strategic Pemex field in Tabasco. This project is crucial for Pemex's development plan and an economic driver for the region. “Contributing to Mexico's energy and economic development is our primary goal,” noted Yañez Villagrán.
Núcleo Sepec, a company with a global footprint, has made significant strides in key regions of the oil industry such as Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, and Saudi Arabia. The company's ability to secure significant contracts with the Kuwait Oil Company and Saudi Aramco and execute successful projects in the United States and Canada, underscores its versatility and technical expertise, leaving a lasting impression on the global oil industry.
The Mexican Petroleum Congress, now solidified as a benchmark for the country’s oil community, plays a crucial role in facilitating knowledge exchange and the creation of international connections. At this congress, oil and gas professionals can learn about the innovations and developments that will shape the future of the industry, sparking excitement about the industry's future.
