Mexican Petroleum Congress Reinforces Country's Position: Maclovio Yañez Villagrán

Mexican Petroleum Congress Reinforces Country's Position
Our commitment to innovation and sustainability drives us forward.”MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, MEXICO, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The XXIII Mexican Petroleum Congress was held from June 19th to June 22nd at Expo Tampico, part of the Tampico Convention and Exhibition Center in Tamaulipas. This event attracted more than 300 companies and approximately 5,000 attendees, establishing itself as one of the most relevant forums in the Latin American petroleum industry, according to Maclovio Yañez Villagrán.
— Maclovio Yañez Villagran
The Congress's significance extends beyond Mexico, impacting the global petroleum industry. Mexico plays a crucial role in the global energy business, drawing experts and professionals from various countries. Important topics discussed included energy transition and environmental regulations, reflecting a growing interest in sustainability within the sector.
Prominent figures such as the Governor of Tamaulipas, Dr. Américo Villarreal, and leaders from Pemex, including Ing. Ángel Cid, the company's Director of Exploration and Production, attended the event. This participation underscores the support from both the government and the industry for continuous innovation in the energy sector, highlighting the importance of the Congress as a platform for collaboration and technological advancement.
Núcleo Sepec, a prominent company in petroleum services, played a significant role in this edition of the Congress. Specializing in hydrocarbon production maintenance, the Mexican company presented advanced technological solutions to enhance efficiency and sustainability in petroleum operations.
“Our commitment to innovation and sustainability drives us forward,” stated Maclovio Yañez Villagrán, a Mexican petroleum entrepreneur and key figure at the Congress. His statements emphasized the importance of advanced technology in the current petroleum industry.
With over 15 years of experience, Núcleo Sepec has demonstrated that Mexican companies can compete globally. The company's ability to adapt to market demands and adopt cutting-edge technologies has been fundamental to its success. “Innovation and quality are the pillars upon which we build our future,” affirmed Yañez Villagrán.
One of Núcleo Sepec's most significant developments is its secondary recovery project in a strategic Pemex field in Tabasco. This project is crucial for Pemex's development plan and serves as an economic engine for the region. “We are proud to contribute to Mexico's economic and energy development,” noted Maclovio Yañez Villagrán.
The company has expanded its global presence in key petroleum industry regions such as Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, and Saudi Arabia. Núcleo Sepec has secured significant contracts with the Kuwait Oil Company and Saudi Aramco, demonstrating its ability to meet international industry standards. Additionally, Núcleo Sepec has successfully executed projects in the United States and Canada, underscoring its versatility and technical expertise.
The Mexican Petroleum Congress has proven to be a benchmark for the country's petroleum community, facilitating knowledge exchange and creating international connections. At this Congress, oil and gas professionals can learn about the innovations and developments that will shape the future of global energy.
