Mayor Bowser to Visit a Department of Parks and Recreation Culinary Summer Camp

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, July 8, 2024, at 11:00 a.m., Mayor Bowser will visit a DC Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) specialty summer camp, Kitchen Confidential Culinary Camp. Mayor Bowser will join the students in the Kenilworth Recreation Center teaching kitchen on the first day of camp for a taste test as they learn about the texture, smell, and taste of food.

There are limited spots available for two DPR Boost Camps: Challenge Camp and Journalism Camp. Boost Camps are specialty enrichment camps for youth ages 11-13, focusing on a unique and engaging topic. Learn more and register at dprboostcamps.splashthat.com. To find more information on activities to do, places to go, and resources for a happy and healthy summer, families are encouraged to visit summer.dc.gov.

When:

Monday, July 8 at 11 am

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Thennie Freeman, Director, DPR

Where:

Kenilworth Recreation Center

4321 Ord Street NE

*Closest Metro Station: Deanwood*

*Closest Bus Routes: U7, V14, W4, R12*

*Closest Bikeshare: Nannie Helen Burroughs & Minnesota Ave NE*

