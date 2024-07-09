Mayor Bowser Invites Residents to Attend the 2nd Annual ‘Fourth of July in the District Concert’ on Pennsylvania Avenue NW

(Washington, DC) – On Thursday, July 4, Mayor Muriel Bowser, the United States Air Force Band, Events DC, the Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment (OCTFME), and the Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) will host the 2nd Annual ‘Fourth of July in the District Concert’ hosted by WPGC (95.5 FM) radio personality Nori Nori. The concert will begin downtown at 5:00 p.m. on Pennsylvania Avenue NW, between 12th and 13th Streets NW. This event is free to the public with first come, first served seating. Residents are encouraged to RSVP HERE.



The family-friendly celebration will showcase a blend of patriotic performances and an array of musical genres, highlighting the rich diversity of our nation’s capital. The all-star line-up includes U.S. Air Force Band along with platinum selling artist Gavin DeGraw, hip-hop legend Doug E. Fresh, country sensation Reyna Roberts, internationally known Go-Go band Rare Essence, and more.



“There is no better place to celebrate the Fourth of July than in Downtown DC – we have the best views, the best backdrop, the best fireworks show, and the best people to celebrate with,” said Mayor Bowser. “By partnering with the U.S. Air Force Band for the second consecutive year, we are proud to once again share this experience with a global audience.”



Food trucks, including District Lattimore’s Funnel Cakes, A&B Soft Serve Ice Cream, and Mexicana Grill, will be available. There will also be a ‘Kids Zone’ sponsored by DPR.



CNN will broadcast live from the concert beginning at 7 pm ET.



Due to expected road closures, residents are highly encouraged to utilize metro to attend the concert or bikeshare. View a complete list of expected road closures HERE.



