Maritime Professional Training Names John F. Flanagan As Academic Principal
Maritime Professional Training (MPT) has appointed John F. Flanagan as the school’s Academic Principal, overseeing the overall academic management at MPT.
Maritime Professional Training (MPT) has appointed John F. Flanagan as the school's Academic Principal, an expansive role that includes overseeing the overall academic management at MPT, including regulatory compliance, curriculum development, faculty training, and strategic planning. This role also involves serving on the Board of Directors, attending strategic planning meetings, overseeing academic operations, maintaining school records, and ensuring compliance with international and national regulatory requirements.
— Lisa Morley, Executive Vice President at MPT
Maritime Professional Training is the largest private maritime training school in the U.S. and is renowned for its diverse range of course offerings and comprehensive class schedules. The school opened its doors in 1983 and serves more than 12,000 students per year providing training for mariners pursuing careers in both the commercial and yachting maritime industries.
Prior to joining MPT, Flanagan was a Ship’s Officer aboard the Training Ship EMPIRE STATE VI at SUNY Maritime College and worked for Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) aboard a 600ft unlimited tonnage refined product tanker. Flanagan initially began as a USCG-approved instructor and assessor at Maritime Professional Training (MPT), starting his career progression into administrative and leadership roles within the same organization. He recently held the role of Vice Principal of Academic Affairs, and now Academic Principal, serving MPT for ten years and counting.
Flanagan mirrors his professional ambition and dedication in his community roles. He has had an active role in the Marine Industries of South Florida for seven years, participating in the ‘elevator speech’ contests. This involvement allows him to contribute to the growth and development of high school students, helping them build confidence and critical business skills.
Additionally, Flanagan regularly aids actively sailing mariners, offering both regulatory guidance and career support to ensure their success both at sea and while training ashore. Helping these mariners navigate the regulations and ensure they meet the continuing training and assessment requirements is critical to the strength of our nation’s critical infrastructure, merchant marine, and national security.
“John brings his years of professional training and development knowledge to this new role,” said Lisa Morley, Executive Vice President at MPT. “I am confident that he will be instrumental in future growth and innovation at MPT. We are very happy to have him assume this important position.”
A full list of Flanagan’s professional and civic accolades can be found HERE.
About Maritime Professional Training
MPT is located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, five minutes from Port Everglades and the Fort Lauderdale International Airport. MPT is the most complete full service private maritime school in the country and has been training mariners since 1983. Training thousands of commercial mariners, yachting professionals, and enthusiasts for over 40 years has enabled MPT to develop programs that are success oriented, with unbeatable pass rates, as well as being cost and time efficient. MPT offers all levels of certification, license and document study programs, many of which offer in-school testing, are USCG Approved and are recognized by many foreign administrations. Training programs are designed to meet and exceed IMO standards and are fully STCW Compliant. The Fort Lauderdale based campuses host over 45,000 square feet of classrooms, deck, and engineering training labs. For more information call 954 525 1014 or visit www.mptusa.com.
