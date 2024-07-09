SaaS Management Platform, CloudNuro.ai, Earns Top Recognition from Info-Tech Research Group

Gold Medalist Status Affirms CloudNuro's Commitment to Customer-Centric SaaS Management

CloudNuro.ai provides oversight of our entire Cloud/SaaS landscape. Their insights into major applications have revealed substantial savings and helped us stay within budget.” — Joe Hamlin, Network Systems Manager, DuPage County, IL

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudNuro Corp., a leading SaaS management platform, has been honored by Info-Tech Research Group- SoftwareReviews, a leading authority in the software provider landscape, in its 2024 SaaS Management Platform Data Quadrant Report. The report evaluates customer experience data from business and IT professionals and has named CloudNuro.ai, the company’s full-suite intelligent SaaS Management Platform (SMP), a Gold Medalist in the SMP category. SoftwareReviews highlighted CloudNuro.ai's exceptional performance across several key metrics, showcasing the platform's ability to exceed industry standards.

Among the accolades, CloudNuro.ai has received praise for its customer support and experience. The platform's dedication to achieving “Customer Delight” has earned it the top spot in this category, with an impressive 100% high user rating. SoftwareReviews has ranked CloudNuro.ai #1 for Customer Support and Experience, reflecting the company's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service.

“With CloudNuro.ai, we've gained continuous oversight of our entire Cloud/SaaS landscape. Their deep insights into major applications, such as Azure and Microsoft 365, have not only illuminated substantial savings opportunities for us but have also been instrumental in ensuring we remain within budget.” said Joe Hamlin, Network Systems Manager DuPage County, IL, USA, reflecting the positive user feedback about CloudNuro.ai's performance.

CloudNuro.ai continues to distinguish itself in the SaaS management space by ingeniously combining advanced Cloud (IaaS) capabilities with robust SaaS management and governance features, alongside its highly-rated customer support. This unique and comprehensive approach positions CloudNuro.ai as a leader in the industry, providing unparalleled value and usability to its clients.

The excitement continues with CloudNuro’s recognition as #1 for Ease of Use. Believing that cutting-edge technology should be accessible to everyone, CloudNuro has worked tirelessly to make the platform as user-friendly as possible. The competitive edge lies in a unique combination of advanced Cloud (IaaS) capabilities, robust SaaS Management & Governance features with extensive functionalities, and top-rated customer support and experience. This comprehensive offering distinctly sets CloudNuro apart in the market.

In addition, CloudNuro has been ranked #1 for Cost vs Value. Delivering exceptional value while maintaining affordability has always been a primary objective, and this recognition is highly significant.

"At CloudNuro, our highest priority has always been delivering exceptional value and customer satisfaction. Being recognized by SoftwareReviews from Info-Tech Research Group is a powerful validation of our unwavering commitment to this goal," says Pratul Patel, CPO of CloudNuro. "While we're immensely proud of this achievement, it also motivates us to push even further in our mission to innovate and exceed our customers' expectations. This recognition isn't just an accolade—it is fuel for our continued drive to revolutionize SaaS management and governance."

About CloudNuro Corp: CloudNuro Corp is a Chicago-based full-suite AI-enabled SaaS management software provider that enables organizations to optimize their SaaS/Cloud assets and reduce costs. CloudNuro.ai helps IT teams of cloud-forward organizations discover their SaaS/Cloud inventory, analyze the usage and spending on each SaaS asset, define automated workflows, establish control over their SaaS/Cloud stack and set up a foundation for good SaaS/Cloud governance and continuous optimization. For more information, visit https://www.cloudnuro.ai/.

About SoftwareReviews: SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a world-class technology research and advisory firm. SoftwareReviews empowers organizations with the best data, insights, and advice to improve the software buying and selling experience. For more information about Info-Tech's SoftwareReviews, the Emotional Footprint, or the Data Quadrant, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews.com.

For more information about CloudNuro's recognition, contact info@cloudnuro.com.

SHYAM KUMAR, CEO of CloudNuro, https://www.cloudnuro.ai

shyam.kumar@cloudnuro.com