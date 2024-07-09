Oculis Lodge Opens Its Doors Following a Successful Indiegogo Campaign
Groundbreaking Indiegogo-Funded Oculis Lodge Unveils Its First Unit in Washington StateSEATTLE , WA, UNITED STATES , July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a triumphant fundraising campaign on Indiegogo, Oculis Lodge is delighted to announce the opening of its inaugural unit and the commencement of its second development phase. This significant milestone is a testament to the unwavering support of its backers, who will soon experience the lodge’s futuristic accommodations firsthand.
Specifically designed for short-term rentals, Oculis domes are setting a new standard in luxury hospitality with their distinctive features. Each dome is highlighted by a breathtaking 15-foot skylight, offering guests an extraordinary view of the sky and stars. These innovative structures also boast premium amenities, including saunas, jacuzzis, and all the comforts necessary for an extended stay. Oculis Lodge is the perfect place to book a vacation and experience nature in all its glory without sacrificing comfort.
Constructed with reinforced concrete, these buildings can withstand the harshest weather conditions, making them ideal for areas prone to extreme events such as wildfires, tornadoes, and hurricanes.
"Despite facing numerous delays, we are immensely proud to announce the successful completion of our first unit," said Youri Benoiston, founder of Oculis Lodge. "We are deeply grateful for the support of our backers and are excited to move forward with the next phase of development, eagerly anticipating the arrival of our guests."
In the upcoming phase, Oculis plans to construct additional units on their current land in Glacier, WA. Beyond its accommodation offerings, Oculis is now extending its construction services to individuals and businesses interested in building their own units or lodges. Leveraging its expertise and experience, Oculis aims to assist clients in creating bespoke spaces tailored for private or short-term rental use. In the coming months, Oculis will focus on raising awareness for its project, building a strong team, and attracting interest from potential investors. This initiative is set to pave the way for Oculis to grow into a successful franchise. With over 20,000 potential reservations and hundreds of prospective buyers for its units, Oculis is poised for significant growth and expansion.
