Igloo Beach Lodge to Expand Its Innovative Eco Friendly Resorts Into the US mountain of Whatcom County, Washington
WHATCOM COUNTY, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the unprecedented success of its exclusive beachfront resort in Costa Rica, Igloo Mountain Lodge LLC is pleased to announce its upcoming expansion into the US. Construction on 30 of its uniquely styled self-check-in airform domes and a restaurant is projected to commence in Washington State in 2021.
Having stayed open throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Igloo Mountain Lodge has selected a site in Whatcom County WA as the location for its first US branch, costing $3.8 million to complete. Visitor spending was $705.7 million in Whatcom County in 2018, with lodging accounting for over 10 percent.
The resort will have 30 self check in domes that combine the best of hotels and vacation rentals. Each unit will have the amenities of a modern vacation home for comfortable stays. They will be designed and equipped specifically for short term rentals.
The construction materials of the airform cabins are built onto a mold in the form of an inflated dome and left to set. The cabins cost 50 percent less in building materials and in energy for heating and cooling, as well as being uniquely stable and resilient due to their monolithic construction. The finished building is covered in vegetation, giving it a breathtaking fairytale appearance.
"Our bulletproof structures reflect the tenacity and durability of our business model", says Igloo Mountain Lodge founder Youri Benoiston. "We're looking a long way into the future with this. The pandemic hasn't slowed us down, nor will any other disaster". With travelers becoming more health-conscious, the separate self-contained cabins offer the peace of mind one expects from a relaxing vacation.
Crowdfunding will shortly commence for the US operation. Anyone can invest, from venture capital firms to individual vacationers impressed by the company's innovative vision and business model. "It's simple", says Mr Benoiston. "Owning a piece of our unique mountain resort will soon be just a click away - as easy as booking a vacation there". An investment can cost as little as the price of a night stay.
An expert marketing campaign, with over 50,000 Instagram followers, has generated intense interest in Igloo Mountain Lodge's new venture. Publicity by TV, print media, social media and press conferences will follow.
About Igloo Mountain Lodge LLC:
Igloo Mountain Lodge LLC is a provider of eco-friendly
luxury accommodation designed to harmonize with its natural environment. Its Igloo Beach Lodge resort is situated in Manuel Antonio, Puntarenas Province, Costa Rica.
