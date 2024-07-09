Napa Green Launches Cheers to Climate Smart Wines Celebrating Sustainable Experiences at 21 Member Wineries this August
EINPresswire.com/ -- Napa Green is launching its premiere Cheers to Climate Smart Wines! campaign spotlighting the leadership of 21 of their 110 members. Throughout the month of August, the 21 participating Napa Green Certified wineries will share their sustainability commitments and actions with guests, and give back a portion of their proceeds to support the Napa Green nonprofit.
In August, the vines are opulent, with grapes turning to red and purple, and harvest is just getting underway. Cheers to Climate Smart Wines! is an opportunity for guests to immerse themselves in sustainable luxury, drink exceptional wines and hear engaging stories of climate leadership, all while supporting values-driven wineries.
“Our Napa Green Vineyard and Winery members implement more than 200 climate smart practices, from building soil health and saving water, to lightening glass bottles and greening packaging, to renewable energy and electric vehicle charging,” says Executive Director, Anna Brittain. “This is an opportunity for guests to have special, authentic experiences that will make them feel good about the businesses they’re supporting.”
Molly Sheppard, Asst. Winemaker & Environmental Manager at Spottswoode Estate, shares: "Napa Green holds a special place for us as a regional, boots-on-the-ground certification providing a climate leadership roadmap. We believe we can effect meaningful change by spreading the word about climate action opportunities. This campaign is a perfect opportunity to support Napa Green, and to share our commitment to fighting climate change.”
In addition, climate smart wine lovers can enter to win a night of lodging at River Terrace Inn, tastings for two at Domaine Carneros and Grgich Hills, and $150 toward a farm-to-table dinner at Brix Restaurant. Follow @napagreen and @visitnapavalley on Instagram to enter to win this elevated experience worth $1,000.
Several of the participating wineries will be offering special climate smart wine experiences. Domaine Carneros, which has a cutting-edge energy independent microgrid, will be offering a sparkling flight with vegan cheese plate pairing. Grgich Hills, which is not only Napa Green Vineyard & Winery certified but is also among the first Regenerative Organic Certified (ROC) vineyards, will be offering a special Regenerative tasting with ROC snacks. Chimney Rock, which uses recycled water for landscape irrigation, will be offering a chance to walk through the vines with a Napa Green Vineyard walking tour.
“Climate action is essential for Napa Valley vineyards and wineries, and Napa Green’s Cheers to Climate Smart Wines campaign celebrates the leadership of certified members,” says Linzi Gay, President of Clif Family Winery. “We’re thrilled to be a part of this campaign and offer a special Climate Smart Wine & Food experience. This tasting supports Napa Green and engages our guests in what it means to be climate smart – a win-win for the environment and wine lovers!”
Don’t miss out on Napa Green’s celebration of climate smart wines this August. Learn more at https://napagreen.org/climate-smart-wines/, and book your sustainable experience today!
Participating Napa Green members: M Vino, Etude Wines, Domaine Carneros, White Rock Vineyards, Chimney Rock Estate, CHANDON California, Pine Ridge Estate, Stags' Leap Winery, B Cellars, Beaulieu Vineyard, Grgich Hills Estate, Tres Sabores, Whitehall Lane Winery, Raymond Vineyards, V. Sattui Winery, Clif Family Winery, Spottswoode Estate, Beringer Vineyards, Frank Family Vineyards, Sterling Vineyards, Phifer Pavitt Wine.
About Napa Green: The Napa Green nonprofit is a global leader in sustainable winegrowing, setting the highest bar for sustainability and climate action in the wine industry. Napa Green facilitates systematic soil to bottle certification for wineries and vineyards, and provides the support, resources, and tools to continually improve. In 2021, Napa Green was the first sustainable winegrowing program in the world to redevelop Vineyard certification standards to focus on climate action, regenerative farming, and social equity. Learn more at https://napagreen.org/participating-members/.
About Napa Green: The Napa Green nonprofit is a global leader in sustainable winegrowing, setting the highest bar for sustainability and climate action in the wine industry. Napa Green facilitates systematic soil to bottle certification for wineries and vineyards, and provides the support, resources, and tools to continually improve. In 2021, Napa Green was the first sustainable winegrowing program in the world to redevelop Vineyard certification standards to focus on climate action, regenerative farming, and social equity. Learn more at https://napagreen.org/participating-members/.
