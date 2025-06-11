Napa Green Invites Guests to Cheers to Climate Smart Wines - Visit Certified Sustainable Leaders Throughout July

Map of Cheers to Climate Smart Wines! Participating Wineries Cheers to Napa Green! Napa Green Certified Vineyard & Winery logos

Book experiences at participating Napa Green wineries, and feel good knowing you are supporting growers and vintners that care for nature and the community.

When consumers choose businesses like ours, they vote for long-term vitality—from soil to bottle.” — Jim Duane, Seavey Vineyard

NAPA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Summer has arrived. What better way to relax than to indulge in sustainable luxury experiences, sipping exceptional wines at certified Napa Green wineries? Throughout the month of July, Napa Green invites Napa Valley visitors to Cheers to Climate Smart Wines ! This campaign spotlights the climate action leadership of 17 winery partners – see all below. Book experiences at participating Napa Green wineries, hear inspiring stories, and feel good knowing you are supporting growers and vintners that care for nature and the community.“Our Napa Green Vineyard and Winery members work hard all year round to implement regenerative and climate smart practices, including planting diverse cover crops, reducing tractor passes and irrigation, greening packaging, investing in renewable energy and EV charging,” says Executive Director Anna Brittain. “This is an opportunity for visitors to enjoy terroir-driven wines and experiences that support nature-based solutions.”Pauline Lhote, Winemaking Director at CHANDON, shares, "We see regenerative farming not only as a method, but as our responsibility to the land. It's about nurturing the ecosystem, building resilience against climate change, and ultimately, allowing the truest expression of the vineyard to shine through in every glass. The care we invest in the soil translates directly into the unique character and exceptional quality of the wines our guests enjoy."Seavey Vineyard Winemaker Jim Duane, says, “At Seavey, we view our role not just as grape growers and winemakers, but as stewards of a rugged, living landscape. Most of our estate is oak woodland on steep slopes—far more than just vineyard rows. Sustainability here means grazing animals to enrich our soils, protect against erosion, and create a healthier environment for vines, wildlife, and people alike. When consumers choose businesses like ours, they vote for long-term vitality—from soil to bottle.”Beyond tasting climate smart wines, consider going green in every element of your visit to the Napa Valley. As part of the July campaign Napa Green has also partnered with Visit Napa Valley to spotlight green, eco-friendly lodging, including Carneros Resort and Spa (Beyond Green member), Solage, Auberge Resorts Collection (earth friendly studios & operations), Andaz Napa (Green Key Global), and River Terrace Inn (green business). These beautiful properties embody the ways sustainability can elevate luxury.Climate smart wine lovers can enter to win a night of eco-luxury lodging at Solage, tastings for two at Rutherford Hill (Skyloft Experience) and one other Napa Green winery (coming soon), and $150 toward a farm-to-table dinner at Charlie’s St. Helena. Follow @napagreen on Instagram to see how you can enter to win this elevated experience worth $1400.Don’t miss out on Napa Green’s celebration of climate smart wines this July. Learn more at https://napagreen.org/event_posts/2025-cheers-to-climate-smart-wines/ , and book your sustainable experience today!Participating Napa Green Members: Beringer Vineyards, CHANDON, Chimney Rock Estate, Clif Family Winery, Domaine Carneros, Etude Wines, Frank Family Vineyards, Mumm Napa, M Vino, Phifer Pavitt Wine+Spirits, Pine Ridge Estate, Rutherford Hill Winery, Seavey Vineyard, Spottswoode Estate, Tres Sabores, V. Sattui Winery###About Napa Green: The Napa Green nonprofit offers high-value, below-cost expert consulting to support growers & vintners in cultivating the most regenerative, resilient farming systems producing the highest quality grapes, and the most efficient, leading winery operations with the lowest possible carbon footprint. Together, the core team has over 100 years of collective experience in environmental & climate science, regenerative agriculture, engineering, winemaking, maximizing resource efficiency, communications and storytelling. They focus on generating cost savings and near-term ROIs. Napa Green is tireless in its pursuit to set the highest standard for sustainability and climate action in the wine industry, and, critically, provide the on-the-ground support to turn roadmaps to reality.

