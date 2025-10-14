Napa Green and Regenerative Viticulture Foundation Launch One Block Challenge™ in Napa County

Two-Day Event at Opus One and Bedrock Vineyard to Showcase Accessible Pathways to Regenerative Viticulture

The beauty of the One Block Challenge is that it makes regenerative viticulture accessible to anyone... And they're not doing it alone; they're joining a community committed to peer-to-peer learning.” — Caine Thompson, O'Neill Vintners & Distillers and RVF Trustee

NAPA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Regenerative Viticulture Foundation (RVF) and Napa Green are joining forces to bring the One Block Challenge™ to Napa County winegrowers, combining regional regenerative expertise with global leadership. The Napa One Block Challenge (1BC) kicks off at an exceptional two-day event on November 18-19 at Opus One and Bedrock Vineyard. Developed by RVF, the 1BC offers growers an accessible and economical on-ramp to pilot regenerative farming practices beginning with just one block. These practices have been shown to enhance soil health and biodiversity, build agroecosystem resilience, elevate grape and wine quality, and meaningfully contribute to carbon storage.Inspired by the 1BC case study shared by RVF Trustee Caine Thompson at Napa Green's acclaimed RISE Climate & Wine Symposium—which has activated over 1,500 wine industry leaders across three years—this collaboration exemplifies how coalitions and knowledge-sharing networks can accelerate the regenerative transition across the global wine industry.This partnership brings together complementary strengths: Napa Green's deep regional roots, hands-on expertise and assistance, and proven track record setting the highest bar for sustainability and climate action in the wine industry, combined with RVF's global network, peer-to-peer learning model, and successful 1BC implementation with growers across four continents."We are proud to be partnering with RVF to launch the One Block Challenge in our region," said Anna Brittain, Executive Director of Napa Green. "Our goal is to meaningfully support our members and regional growers in implementing practices that benefit the vineyard ecosystem, the bottom line, the wines, the community, and our climate. Building and joining coalitions and sharing ongoing learnings and indicators of success is critical to facilitate near-term action. Science shows that once you're in action it builds momentum and motivation."The One Block Challenge: Making Regenerative Viticulture AccessibleThe 1BC, first launched in Paso Robles, offers growers a low-risk, low-cost, high-impact entry point to regenerative agriculture. Participants dedicate a vineyard block, or even just a few rows, to trial regenerative practices for one year, choosing from a regionally-adapted menu that includes diverse cover cropping, applying compost, eliminating herbicides, introducing livestock, and reducing tillage. Baseline and year-end soil assessments allow growers to evaluate the outcomes before expanding practices across larger areas."The beauty of the One Block Challenge is that it makes regenerative viticulture accessible to anyone," says Caine Thompson, Head of Sustainability at O'Neill Vintners & Distillers and RVF Trustee. "By starting with a single block, growers can see the benefits firsthand, including improved soil structure, enhanced water retention, increased biodiversity, and often, measurably better fruit quality, without overwhelming their operations or budgets. And they're not doing it alone; they're joining a community committed to peer-to-peer learning.” From the more than 50 growers that enrolled in RVF’s Paso pilot, 1BC has now spread globally, with programs underway in South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, with other countries soon to follow.Delivering Multiple BenefitsRegenerative viticulture represents a fundamental shift from merely sustaining existing systems to actively improving them. The practices promoted through the 1BC, as well as the broader Napa Green Vineyard certification promote:> Soil Health: Building organic matter, enhancing microbial diversity, and improving soil structure create the foundation for long-term vineyard productivity> Agroecosystem Resilience: Diverse, biologically-rich vineyards better withstand climate stresses including drought, extreme heat, and pest pressure> Climate Action: Healthy soils sequester atmospheric carbon while reducing the need for synthetic inputs, meaningfully contributing to climate mitigation> Wine Quality: Balanced, living soils produce more complex, terroir-expressive grapes that translate to exceptional winesIvo Jeramaz, Winemaker & VP of Vineyards and Production at Grgich Hills, shares, "The climate crisis our world is facing is an ever-growing threat, but we as farmers can affect meaningful change through the adoption of regenerative farming. Yet, concerns and apprehension over the transition remain, which is why the One Block Challenge is so valuable. The support of Napa Green in providing on-ramps and expert advisors makes the Challenge all the more approachable. I would highly encourage any who are curious about regenerative farming to take full advantage of this opportunity.”Why Coalitions Matter: Accelerating Change Through CollaborationBoth organizations recognize that no single entity can drive the transformation the wine industry needs. RVF's proven framework provides structure and connection to an international community of regenerative practitioners. Napa Green contributes deep technical expertise, strong regional relationships, and infrastructure for ongoing support. Together, they're creating an ecosystem where growers feel empowered to experiment, learn, and scale regenerative practices. Join the Movement : November 18-19The One Block Challenge launch features two half-days of immersive learning at two leading properties: Opus One and Bedrock Vineyard. Growers interested in participating in the 1BC can sign up during the event.Whether growers are just beginning to explore regenerative practices through the 1BC or looking to deepen their commitment through Napa Green certification, this event offers unparalleled access to pioneering practitioners and a supportive community.Event Details & Registration: https://napagreen.org/event_posts/growing-regenerative-viticulture/ About Napa GreenThe Napa Green nonprofit offers high-value, below-cost expert consulting to support growers and vintners in cultivating the most regenerative, resilient farming systems producing the highest quality grapes, and the most efficient, leading winery operations with the lowest possible carbon footprint. Together, the core team has over 100 years of collective experience in environmental and climate science, regenerative agriculture, engineering, and winemaking. Napa Green is tireless in its pursuit to set the highest standard for sustainability and climate action in the wine industry, and, critically, provide the on-the-ground support to turn roadmaps to reality. Learn more at napagreen.org.About the Regenerative Viticulture FoundationRVF is a registered charity that advocates for the global transition to regenerative farming in vineyards. Its work focuses on translating science into practice and supporting growers in adopting methods that restore soil health, increase biodiversity, and strengthen vineyard resilience. RVF’s goal is for 10 % of the world’s vineyards to be managed regeneratively by 2035. For further information, visit regenerativeviticulture.org.Media Contact for RVF One Block Challenge: Caine Thompson, O'Neill Vintners & Distillers and RVF Trustee, Caine.Thompson@roberthallwinery.com, +1 (707) 738 8456

