Lasering USA Launches "Forever Scan" Technology for the MiXto Pro CO₂ Laser and Venezia Lift Treatment

Logo MiXto Pro Fractional CO2 Laser Perioral Treatment Periocular Treatment Lower Lid Treatment

Attention aesthetic surgeons seeking cutting-edge technology for unparalleled precision and speed.

Our new "Forever Scan" Software enables continuous pulsing without pausing between scans. This dramatically cuts treatment times down by 50%.” — Allen R Howes

SAN RAMON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The MiXto Pro CO₂ Laser and Venezia Lift treatment with "Forever Scan" technology represents a breakthrough in aesthetic procedures. This innovative system empowers you to deliver exceptional results for your patients while optimizing treatment efficiency within your practice.Here's why the MiXto Pro and Venezia Lift with "Forever Scan" technology are your perfect partners:• Unmatched Precision: The "Forever Scan" technology ensures unparalleled beam control, allowing for meticulous ablation and minimal thermal impact on surrounding tissues. This translates to finer sculpting and reduced risk of complications.• Enhanced Speed and Efficiency: "Forever Scan" significantly reduces treatment time compared to traditional raster scanning methods. This translates to faster procedures, improved patient comfort, and the ability to accommodate more patients within your schedule.• Tailored Treatments: The system's versatility allows for precise adjustments to scan patterns, depths, and power settings. This enables you to customize treatments for diverse patient needs and desired outcomes.Imagine:• Performing delicate eyelid procedures with exceptional control and minimal downtime.• Delivering tighter skin resurfacing with faster recovery times.• Addressing a wider range of wrinkles and blemishes with unmatched precision.Mixto Pro with Venezia Lift is the only CO2 laser that can offer this modality with Ablative and Non-Ablative treatments.Schedule a demonstration to witness the future of aesthetic laser technology.

Venezia Lift / Forever Scan