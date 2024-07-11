Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,363 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,703 in the last 365 days.

Lasering USA Launches "Forever Scan" Technology for the MiXto Pro CO₂ Laser and Venezia Lift Treatment

Logo

MiXto Pro Fractional CO2 Laser

Perioral Treatment

Periocular Treatment

Lower Lid Treatment

Attention aesthetic surgeons seeking cutting-edge technology for unparalleled precision and speed.

Our new "Forever Scan" Software enables continuous pulsing without pausing between scans. This dramatically cuts treatment times down by 50%.”
— Allen R Howes
SAN RAMON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The MiXto Pro CO₂ Laser and Venezia Lift treatment with "Forever Scan" technology represents a breakthrough in aesthetic procedures. This innovative system empowers you to deliver exceptional results for your patients while optimizing treatment efficiency within your practice.

Here's why the MiXto Pro and Venezia Lift with "Forever Scan" technology are your perfect partners:

• Unmatched Precision: The "Forever Scan" technology ensures unparalleled beam control, allowing for meticulous ablation and minimal thermal impact on surrounding tissues. This translates to finer sculpting and reduced risk of complications.

• Enhanced Speed and Efficiency: "Forever Scan" significantly reduces treatment time compared to traditional raster scanning methods. This translates to faster procedures, improved patient comfort, and the ability to accommodate more patients within your schedule.

• Tailored Treatments: The system's versatility allows for precise adjustments to scan patterns, depths, and power settings. This enables you to customize treatments for diverse patient needs and desired outcomes.

Imagine:
• Performing delicate eyelid procedures with exceptional control and minimal downtime.
• Delivering tighter skin resurfacing with faster recovery times.
• Addressing a wider range of wrinkles and blemishes with unmatched precision.

Mixto Pro with Venezia Lift is the only CO2 laser that can offer this modality with Ablative and Non-Ablative treatments.

Schedule a demonstration to witness the future of aesthetic laser technology.

Allen R Howes
Lasering USA
+1 866-471-0469
email us here

Venezia Lift / Forever Scan

You just read:

Lasering USA Launches "Forever Scan" Technology for the MiXto Pro CO₂ Laser and Venezia Lift Treatment

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more