Cyndi Gave, of The Metiss Group Contributes To VISTAGE™ Succession Planning Report

The Metiss Group is pleased to announce that their President and Founder, Cyndi Gave, is a contributor to the 2024 VISTAGE™ Succession Planning Report.

Getting buy-in on job scorecards is key. In the absence of that, people may sabotage the succession plan – even subconsciously.”
— Cyndi Gave
CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Metiss Group is pleased to announce that their President and Founder, Cyndi Gave, is a contributor to the 2024 VISTAGE™ Succession Planning Report. She and other Industry Leaders provided valuable input to this very important area of leading and growing a successful business.

This report can help guide CEOs seeking new perspectives on their approach to succession planning, whether for operational, aspirational or transactional reasons. The recommendations stem from Vistage's proprietary research on small and midsize businesses and insights from top succession-planning experts in the Vistage community.

Vistage is the world's largest and most comprehensive executive coaching organization for small and midsize businesses with $1M - $1B in revenue.

Cyndi Gave has been leading The Metiss Group, a Preeminent Talent Consulting Firm since 1996. She has held executive roles in HR departments for automotive, property management, distribution, publishing and robotics industries. A business leader at heart, Cyndi has found her niche to impact business results best through advising leaders in their quest for an effective employee selection process, the means to accelerate employee performance through leadership development and strengthening organizational health with a focus on culture analysis and support. Cyndi is the true driver of The Metiss Group and has expanded their proven processes to all of North America.

To review the report, visit https://www.themetissgroup.com/succession-planning

