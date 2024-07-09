Assistant Secretary Venkataraman to Travel to Côte d’Ivoire and Nigeria to Bolster Commercial Ties

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, July 9, 2024

WASHINGTON - Between July 10-18, 2024, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets and Director General of the U.S. and Foreign Commercial Service Arun Venkataraman will travel to Côte d’Ivoire and Nigeria to promote equitable economic growth and strengthen commercial relationships with two key African partners.

In Abidjan, Assistant Secretary Venkataraman will celebrate the opening of the International Trade Administration’s (ITA) newest Commercial Service office at the U.S. Embassy in Côte d’Ivoire, which is ITA’s thirteenth on the continent. He will also hold a series of meetings with government counterparts and U.S. companies operating in Côte d’Ivoire.

In Lagos and Abuja, Assistant Secretary Venkataraman will advance opportunities for U.S. healthcare companies through his participation in the Workshop on Regulatory Convergence for Healthcare Products in West Africa organized by the U.S. Trade and Development Agency and the Corporate Council on Africa. At the conference, he will join U.S. producers of innovative, lifesaving healthcare equipment in discussions on how governments across the continent can streamline and harmonize regulatory pathways.

In both countries, Assistant Secretary Venkataraman will also work to advance efforts in support of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Digital Transformation with Africa initiative through a series of discussions with government officials and with private sector representatives operating in the digital and technology sectors to gather input and perspectives on opportunities and challenges in both markets.

Additionally, the Assistant Secretary will meet with members of the President’s Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement to discuss ways to strengthen cultural, social, political, and economic ties between the U.S. and Africa, and promote trade, investment, and educational exchanges between the United States and Africa.

