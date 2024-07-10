Moleculera Biosciences Names Dr. Safedin Sajo Beqaj as Clinical Laboratory Advisor

Appointment strengthens Company's Scientific and Clinical Board of Advisors as it continues to expand scope of its personalized medicine business

I'm excited to welcome Dr. Beqaj and look forward to his insights and strategic support as we expand the clinical scope of our work for immune-mediated CNS and cardiovascular disorders.”
— Craig Shimasaki, Ph.D., Moleculera’s co-founder and CEO
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, USA, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moleculera Biosciences, Inc., a precision medicine company, has named Safedin Sajo Beqaj, Ph.D., as Clinical Laboratory Advisor. Dr. Beqaj brings vast experience and expertise in areas of medical research, laboratory operations, teaching, molecular diagnostics and business management to the Company’s Scientific and Clinical Board of Advisors.

Dr. Beqaj is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Medical Database Inc., which developed a laboratory database LDS (Laboratory Decision System), a test ordering and utilization management software that allows healthcare providers to order the most appropriate laboratory tests according to evidence and knowledge-based guidelines.

Dr. Beqaj also serves as Medical Laboratory Director for Mountain View Medical Laboratories; Medical Laboratory Director for Patients Choice Laboratories of Indiana; and part-time Medical Laboratory Director for PromisDx Laboratories. He also has served as Principal Investigator and Research Investigator for many other medical laboratory operations over the course of his 30-year career, including Pathology Inc., DCL Medical Laboratories, Abbott Laboratories and Children's Memorial Hospital and Northwestern University Medical School as a Post-Doctoral Fellow.

“I’m excited to welcome Dr. Beqaj as he brings extensive knowledge and a successful history in the clinical laboratory industry, and will provide strategic support to our precision medicine business model,” said Dr. Craig Shimasaki, co-founder and CEO of Moleculera Biosciences. “Dr. Beqaj is a valuable advisor and supporter of our work in helping to change how medicine is practiced for those suffering from immune-mediated neuropsychiatric disorders.”

Dr. Beqaj earned his Ph.D. in Pathology from Wayne State University School of Medicine and a Master of Science in Molecular Biology from Wayne State University. He has authored or co-authored numerous articles published in peer-reviewed scientific journals across his career.

"I am honored to join Moleculera Biosciences as a Clinical Laboratory Advisor. Moleculera's commitment to pioneering personalized medicine has already made significant strides in transforming healthcare, particularly for patients with immune-mediated neuropsychiatric disorders,” said Dr. Beqaj. “With my background in clinical laboratory and molecular diagnostics, and clinical research, I look forward to contributing to Moleculera's mission by leveraging my expertise to further enhance their clinical and scientific endeavors."

ABOUT MOLECULERA BIOSCIENCES

Moleculera Biosciences, Inc., is a precision medicine company focused on identifying and directing treatment for chronic CNS and cardiovascular disorders triggered by inflammation and immune dysfunction. The company’s signature program includes the Autoimmune Brain Panel™ (formerly known as the Cunningham Panel™), a series of five blood tests that identify circulating levels of autoantibodies in serum directed against the brain and central nervous system that may result in neurologic, psychiatric, and behavioral symptoms. The company has several additional testing panels in the pipeline targeting cardiovascular, Long-COVID and cognitive disorders.

Moleculera possesses the world’s largest biorepository and bioinformatics database of over 15,000 clinically annotated specimens from patients suffering from immune-mediated neuropsychiatric disorders. Our robust biorepository is fueling the discovery and development of novel biomarkers and potential therapeutic targets for these debilitating disorders.

The company conducts research and clinical development and operates a CLIA and COLA-accredited, high-complexity laboratory in Oklahoma City, where it has tested over 15,000 patients using its patented anti-neuronal antibody panel, the Autoimmune Brain Panel™. Learn more at www.moleculera.com.

