Learn to Hunt program opens registration for beginner fur harvesting workshops

DES MOINES - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering a program to teach skills needed to trap furbearers to people with little to no trapping experience.

The workshop will feature knowledge and skill building sessions with instructors that will teach the basics of trapping in Iowa.

“For those interested in the tradition of trapping as a means of sourcing fur, this program provides the opportunity to gain the skills and the knowledge it takes to do it all yourself,” said Jamie Cook, program coordinator with the Iowa DNR.

Participants will learn basic strategies for trapping such as proper equipment, trap placement, trapping regulations and steps for preparing hides for trade. Participants are expected to dress appropriately for the weather as a significant portion of the class will be held outdoors.

The workshops will take place on various dates and locations across the state. The course is designed for participants of all ages. Space is limited so be sure to register right away.

For more information and to begin the registration process, visit the link below and search by Trapper Education Class event type:

https://license.gooutdoorsiowa .com/Event/EventsHome.aspx

The program is provided through a partnership with the Iowa DNR and Iowa Trappers Association. It is part of a national effort to recruit, retain and reactivate hunters, anglers and trappers due to the overall decline in hunting and outdoor recreation.