Fort Atkinson historic fort open to visitors after renovations

FORT ATKINSON -- Fort Atkinson State Preserve is once again open to the public following an extensive preservation project at the historic site. 

The preserve is open year-round, with daily hours of 4:30 a.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Fort Atkinson is a nationally significant military post from the 1840s now managed by the Iowa DNR as a state preserve. The historic site includes several original buildings such as barracks and a gunpowder house, along with archaeologically significant artifacts. The repairs were funded in part through a grant from the Save America's Treasures program, through the Historic Preservation Fund, as administered by the National Parks Service, Department of the Interior, and donations from the Friends of Fort Atkinson.

“We are very pleased with the results,” said Iowa DNR district supervisor Detra Dettmann. “These buildings are nearly 200 years old, and the care taken to stabilize and restore them while ensuring historical preservation was impressive.”

According to Dettman, several buildings received repairs that included disassembling walls, tracking each stone that was removed, and putting each stone back into original relative positions. 

A public event to celebrate the success of the project is being planned for later this year, although a date has not been finalized. To learn more, visit www.iowadnr.gov and search for Fort Atkinson Preserve.

