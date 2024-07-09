Riverside Coffee, LLC v. Republic of Nicaragua (ICSID Case No. ARB/21/16) – Public Hearing

A hearing on jurisdiction and merits in the above case is taking place before a three-member arbitral tribunal from 1 to 12 July 2024 and is made open to the public by way of live-streaming, pursuant to paragraph 21 of the Tribunal’s Procedural Order No. 10 dated 20 June 2024 and Article 10.21.2 of the CAFTA-DR.

We are pleased to announce that recordings of the portion of the hearing that was not livestreamed on 8 July 2024 due to technical issues are now available on our website.

To access the recording in English, click here. To access the recording in Spanish, click here.