New Chair Designations to the ICSID Panels

The Chair of the ICSID Administrative Council and President of the World Bank Group, Ajay Banga, has made new designations to the ICSID Panels of Arbitrators and of Conciliators, effective June 25, 2024.

The Chair may make 10 designations to each Panel pursuant to Article 13 of the ICSID Convention. Each panel designee serves for a renewable six-year term. The names of the 10 persons designated to the Panel of Arbitrators and 10 persons designated to the Panel of Conciliators by the Chair of the Administrative Council are listed below.

In addition, each ICSID Contracting State is entitled to designate up to 4 persons to each Panel. Currently, there are over 700 designations made by ICSID Member States, more than at any previous time in ICSID history. The Panels provide an exceptional resource to identify diverse and qualified candidates for individual cases.

The complete list of the members of the ICSID Panels of Arbitrators and of Conciliators is available in the Database of Panel Members.

DESIGNATIONS BY THE CHAIR

Panel of Arbitrators

Designations effective as of June 25, 2024:

Mohamed S. Abdel Wahab; Dapo Akande; Cavinder Bull; Jean E. Kalicki; Céline Lévesque; Judith Levine; Sofia Martins; Eduardo Siqueiros T.; Erica Stein; Eduardo Zuleta Jaramillo

Panel of Conciliators

Designations effective as of June 25, 2024:

Madeline Kimei; Wolf von Kumberg; Delcy Lagones de Anglim; Bill Marsh; Sam Rugege; Birgit Sambeth; Carmen Sfeir; Geoff Sharp; Edna Sussman; May Tai