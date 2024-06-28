Submit Release
New Chair Designations to the ICSID Panels

The Chair of the ICSID Administrative Council and President of the World Bank Group, Ajay Banga, has made new designations to the ICSID Panels of Arbitrators and of Conciliators, effective June 25, 2024.

The Chair may make 10 designations to each Panel pursuant to Article 13 of the ICSID Convention. Each panel designee serves for a renewable six-year term. The names of the 10 persons designated to the Panel of Arbitrators and 10 persons designated to the Panel of Conciliators by the Chair of the Administrative Council are listed below.

In addition, each ICSID Contracting State is entitled to designate up to 4 persons to each Panel. Currently, there are over 700 designations made by ICSID Member States, more than at any previous time in ICSID history. The Panels provide an exceptional resource to identify diverse and qualified candidates for individual cases. 

DESIGNATIONS BY THE CHAIR

Panel of Arbitrators
Designations effective as of June 25, 2024:
Mohamed S. Abdel WahabDapo AkandeCavinder BullJean E. KalickiCéline LévesqueJudith LevineSofia MartinsEduardo Siqueiros T.; Erica SteinEduardo Zuleta Jaramillo

Panel of Conciliators
Designations effective as of June 25, 2024:
Madeline KimeiWolf von KumbergDelcy Lagones de AnglimBill MarshSam RugegeBirgit SambethCarmen SfeirGeoff SharpEdna SussmanMay Tai

