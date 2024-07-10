SeRo Systems Announces Successful Completion of EUROCONTROL ESIT Project
• Austro Control, the Austrian Air Navigation Service Provider, won EUROCONTROL’s ESIT tender and led a team of subcontractors that included SeRo and TU Graz.
With ESIT, aviation regulators and ANSPs will be better able to estimate the transponder loads in their airspace from both their own systems and those of neighboring countries.”FRANKFURT, GERMANY, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SeRo Systems, a leader in air traffic surveillance security and monitoring solutions, announced the successful completion of the EUROCONTROL Simulator of Surveillance Interrogators and Transponders (ESIT) project. Serving as a subcontractor on an Austro Control-led team, SeRo developed ESIT’s web-based user interface and integrated the software simulation module, developed by TU Graz, into EUROCONTROL’s cloud environment. ESIT will allow various stakeholders to simulate and predict the impact of ground infrastructure changes on the load of transponders in the airspace, which contributes to the safety and efficiency of air traffic management.
The ESIT initiative was launched in 2021 by EUROCONTROL with the goal of complementing the European air traffic surveillance system monitoring capabilities. ESIT leverages simulations to analyze transponder occupancy and identify potential stress points for over-interrogation and transponder overload in the European airspace. This advanced simulation capability allows for detailed and accurate planning and coordination of ground infrastructure operations.
“SeRo is proud to work with Austro Control, TU Graz, and EUROCONTROL on the development of ESIT,” said Dr. Matthias Schäfer, managing director of SeRo Systems. “With ESIT, aviation regulators and Air Navigation Service Providers will be better able to estimate the transponder loads in their airspace from both their own systems and those of neighboring countries. This benefits all European airspace users by addressing the critical issue of transponder and frequency load as air traffic density increases in Europe.”
ESIT creates detailed simulations of air surveillance systems by incorporating the positions of radar sensors, their configurations, and actual air traffic scenarios. The software has passed rigorous testing and validation to ensure its reliability and accuracy.
About SeRo Systems
Headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, SeRo Systems provides technology and engineering expertise to monitor and ensure the security and safety of air navigation and surveillance services and enforce spectrum and regulatory compliance. We design advanced passive air traffic surveillance sensors and operate a sensor network that collects ADS-B and spectrum data from commercial and military aircraft in the US and Europe. For more information about SeRo's innovative solutions, visit www.sero-systems.de.
