High Friction Surface Treatment (HFST) Scheduled for Interstate 190 Exit 2 Eastbound On-Ramp in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – On Saturday, July 13, 2024, crews will begin a project to apply a High Friction Surface Treatment (HFST) on the Interstate 190 exit 2 eastbound on-ramp in Rapid City. HFST is a thin layer of high-quality polish-resistant aggregate bonded to the pavement with a polymer resin binder. The treatment has a long-lasting skid resistance and makes the pavement more resistant to wear and polishing. In South Dakota the application of HFST has shown an 80% reduction of road departure crashes.

During the daytime, traffic will be maintained in a 10-foot lane on the on-ramp. Starting at 8 p.m. MT on Saturday, July 13, 2024, the on-ramp will be closed to all traffic to apply the HFST. Motorists should seek alternate routes to access eastbound Interstate 90 from northbound I-190. The on-ramp will reopen on Sunday, July 14, 2024, at approximately 6 a.m. MT.

This work is part of a larger project to apply HFST to 21 separate locations in western South Dakota.

The prime contractor on the $2.6 million project is Truesdell Construction of Hazelton, PA. The overall project completion date is scheduled for Friday, July 26, 2024.

