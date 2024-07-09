Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer Pipeline Analysis 2024: Clinical Trials, FDA, EMA, PMDA Approvals

Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer Pipeline

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s, "Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck cancer Pipeline Insight 2024” report provides comprehensive insights about 40+ companies and 40+ pipeline drugs in Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck cancer Pipeline Report

• DelveInsight’s Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck cancer pipeline report depicts a robust space with 40+ active players working to develop 40+ pipeline therapies for Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck cancer treatment.

• The leading Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck cancer Companies such as Eisai Co Ltd, Sinocelltech, Merck, Nanobiotix, Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical, Adlai Nortye Biopharma, BioNTech, PDS Biotechnology, Shanghai Miracogen, Incyte Corporation, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, NATCO Pharma, Agenus, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Cue Biopharma, AbbVie, and others.

• Promising Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer Therapies such as docetaxel (XRP6976), cisplatin, 5-fluorouracil (5-FU), Pemetrexed, Cetuximab, Carboplatin, and others.

• June 2024:- AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.- The purpose of this study is to compare the efficacy and safety of ficlatuzumab plus cetuximab compared to placebo plus cetuximab in participants with recurrent/metastatic (R/M) HPV-negative Head and Neck Cancer.

• May 2024:- Alentis Therapeutics Inc- A Phase I/II, Open-Label, Multi-Center Study of ALE.C04 as a Single Agent and in Combination With Pembrolizumab in Adult Patients With Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma. The purpose of this study is to evaluate the safety profile of ALE.C04 monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab, to characterize pharmacokinetics profile of ALE.C04, recommended Phase II dose (RP2D) for ALE.

Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer Pipeline Report

Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer Overview

Traditionally patients with recurrence of head and neck cancer (HNC) are considered to have poor prognosis. As a result the majority of these patients are usually treated with palliative intent or receive best supportive care. Head and neck cancers are the sixth most common cancer worldwide, and arise from the upper aerodigestive mucosa, salivary glands, and skin. Despite differences in histology and biology across cancer types, most treatment protocols are extrapolated from head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC the most common histology. Recurrent and metastatic disease is usually incurable. There are significant gaps in knowledge. Unlike other cancer types, there are no predictive biomarkers, and no new targeted therapies have been approved for HNSCC other than cetuximab in 2006.

Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck cancer Emerging Drugs

• Xevinapant: Merck

Xevinapant is the first Inhibitor of Apoptosis Proteins antagonist with FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for previously untreated locally advanced squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, in combination with current standard of care. Merck gains exclusive global development and commercialization rights; Debiopharm to receive € 188 million upfront and up to € 710 million in regulatory and commercial milestones, as well as royalty payments

• SI B001: Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical

SI B001 is a bispecific antibody designed with the proprietary platform technology developed by Baili and SystImmune. It can bind to EGFR and HER3, and simultaneously inhibits the ligand induced EGFR×EGFR homodimers, the formation of EGFR×HER3 heterodimers and the activation of its downstreamsignal pathway. SI-B001 can also induce endocytosis of EGFR and HER3, anddown-regulate the levels of EGFR and HER3 tumor cells. In preclinical studies, SI-B001 has demonstrated superior tumor killing activities. SI-B001 Phase I trials have shown good safety and preliminary efficacy.

Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer Pipeline Report

Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Assessment

There are approx. 40+ key companies which are developing the therapies Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck cancer. The companies which have their Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck cancer drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e phase III include Eisai Co

DelveInsight’s Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer pipeline report covers around 40+ products under different phases of clinical development like

• Late stage products (Phase III)

• Mid-stage products (Phase II)

• Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

• Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

• Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer Pipeline Report

Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration.

• Oral

• Intravenous

• Subcutaneous

Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

• Small molecule

• Cell Therapy

• Peptides

• Polymer

• Small molecule

• Gene therapy

Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer Pipeline Report

Scope of the Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer Pipeline Report

• Coverage- Global

• Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

• Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

• Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer Companies- Eisai Co Ltd, Sinocelltech, Merck, Nanobiotix, Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical, Adlai Nortye Biopharma, BioNTech, PDS Biotechnology, Shanghai Miracogen, Incyte Corporation, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, NATCO Pharma, Agenus, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Cue Biopharma, AbbVie, and others.

• Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer Therapies- docetaxel (XRP6976), cisplatin, 5-fluorouracil (5-FU), Pemetrexed, Cetuximab, Carboplatin, and others.

Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer Pipeline Report

Table of Content

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck cancer: Overview

4. Pipeline Therapeutics

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck cancer– DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective

7. Late Stage Products (Phase III)

8. Lenvatinib: Eisai Co

9. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

10. Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

11. SI B001: Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical

12. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

13. Early Stage Products (Phase I)

14. Revdofilimab: AbbVie

15. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

16. Early Stage Products (Preclinical)

17. Drug name: Company name

18. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

19. Inactive Products

20. Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck cancer Key Companies

21. Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck cancer Key Products

22. Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck cancer- Unmet Needs

23. Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck cancer- Market Drivers and Barriers

24. Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck cancer- Future Perspectives and Conclusion

25. Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck cancer Analyst Views

26. Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck cancer Key Companies

27. Appendix

