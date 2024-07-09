Robson Conceição Claims World Junior Lightweight Title in Newark
Robson Conceicao promised his youngest daughter that he would bring the title back to Brazil. A promise he was able to fulfill at Prudential Center.NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Olympic boxing champion Robson Conceição secured a monumental victory at the Prudential Center, Newark, NJ, capturing the junior lightweight world title in his fourth attempt. Facing former champion O’Shaquie Foster, Conceição fulfilled his long-held ambition in a fiercely contested bout.
Foster, boasting a record of 22-3 with 12 knockouts, was defending his WBC super-featherweight title for the third time. The judges’ decision was split, with Anthony Lundy and Paul Wallace scoring the fight 116-112 and 115-113 in favor of Conceição (18-2-1, 9 KOs), while Ron McNair favored Foster 116-112.
Conceição, Brazil’s inaugural Olympic boxing gold medalist, turned professional in 2016 and faced setbacks in previous world title attempts against Shakur Stevenson and Oscar Valdez. After his victory, Conceição extended a challenge to Valdez for a rematch, inviting him to fight in Brazil for what he described as a historic showdown.
Newark, home to a vibrant Brazilian community, celebrated Conceição’s triumph with a special press conference organized by Newark Happening in collaboration with local PR agency Plusable. Held at the Boi na Brasa Restaurant, the event featured spirited performances and enthusiastic support from the Portuguese media and Portuguese-speaking community.
Reflecting on his journey, Conceição attributed his success to a promise made to his youngest daughter, paralleling the commitment he fulfilled in 2016 to his oldest daughter by winning Olympic gold. This victory not only marks a personal achievement but also a historic moment for Brazilian boxing, solidifying Conceição’s legacy as the first Brazilian Olympic champion to capture a world boxing title.
As Conceição returns home with a profound sense of accomplishment, the event in Newark resonates as a poignant chapter in his career and a testament to the enduring spirit of Brazilian boxing.
