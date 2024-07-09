HPV+ Recurrent/Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer Pipeline Analysis 2024: Clinical Trials, FDA, EMA, PMDA Approvals

HPV+ Recurrent/Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer Pipeline

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s, “HPV+ Recurrent/Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer Pipeline Insight 2024” report provides comprehensive insights about 5+ companies and 5+ pipeline drugs in the HPV+ Recurrent/Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the HPV+ Recurrent/Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the HPV+ Recurrent/Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer Pipeline Report

• DelveInsight’s HPV+ Recurrent/Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer pipeline report depicts a robust space with 5+ active players working to develop 5+ pipeline therapies for HPV+ Recurrent/Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer treatment.

• The leading companies working in the HPV+ Recurrent/Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer Market include BioNTech, Cue Biopharma, Hookipa Pharma, and others.

• Promising HPV+ Recurrent/Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer Pipeline Therapies in the various stages of development include MEDI0457, Durvalumab, CUE-101, Keytruda, BNT113, Pembrolizumab, palbociclib, Cetuximab, and others.

• June 2024:- AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.- A Multicenter, Randomized, Double Blind, Placebo - Controlled, Phase 3 Study of Ficlatuzumab in Combination With Cetuximab in Participants With Recurrent or Metastatic (R/M) HPV -Negative Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma. (FIERCE-HN). The purpose of this study is to compare the efficacy and safety of ficlatuzumab plus cetuximab compared to placebo plus cetuximab in participants with recurrent/metastatic (R/M) HPV-negative Head and Neck Cancer.

• May 2024:- Hookipa Biotech GmbH- A Phase I/II Study of TheraT® Vector(s) Expressing Human Papillomavirus 16 Positive (HPV 16+) Specific Antigens in Patients With HPV 16+ Confirmed Cancers. This is a First in Human (FIH) Phase I/II, multinational, multicenter, open-label study of HB-201 single vector therapy and HB-201 & HB-202 two-vector therapy in patients with HPV 16+ confirmed cancers comprising two parts: Phase I Dose Escalation and Phase II Dose Expansion.

Explore our comprehensive HPV+ Recurrent/Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer Pipeline Report to stay informed about the latest advancements. Download copy now @ HPV+ Recurrent/Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer Pipeline Outlook

HPV+ Recurrent/Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer Overview

Cancers that are known collectively as head and neck cancers usually begin in the squamous cells that line the mucosal surfaces of the head and neck (for example, those inside the mouth, throat, and voice box). These cancers are referred to as squamous cell carcinomas of the head and neck. Head and neck cancers can also begin in the salivary glands, sinuses, or muscles or nerves in the head and neck, but these types of cancer are much less common than squamous cell carcinomas. Head and neck cancer symptoms may include a lump in the neck or a sore in the mouth or the throat that does not heal and may be painful, a sore throat that does not go away, difficulty in swallowing, and a change or hoarseness in the voice.

HPV+ Recurrent/Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer Emerging Drugs

• CUE 101: Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma is advancing a pipeline of targeted interleukin 2 (IL-2)-based immunotherapies for multiple types of cancers with high unmet needs. The CUE-100 series of biologics have the potential to improve efficacy and reduce the severe toxicities associated with non-specific IL-2 cancer immunotherapies. CUE-101, has already demonstrated clinical activity and favorable tolerability as a monotherapy in a Phase 1 trial in patients with human papilloma virus (HPV16+) recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).

• BNT 113: BioNTech

BNT113 is an mRNA cancer vaccine encoding two oncoproteins, E6 and E7,that are frequently found in HPV16+ solid cancers aiming to trigger a strong and precise immune response in patients with HPV16+ head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). BNT113 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 study, AHEAD-MERIT, in combination with Merck’s pembrolizumab, a PD-1 inhibitor, vs. pembrolizumab alone in patients with unresectable recurrent or metastatic HPV+ PD-1+ HNSCCs. Results from an investigator-initiated Phase 1/2 basket trial, HARE-40, in patients with HPV16+ cancers showed that BNT113 treatment induces potent, antigen-specific T cell responses.

Dive into our HPV+ Recurrent/Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer Pipeline Report to uncover promising therapies and breakthroughs. Gain insights that could shape the future of oncology @ HPV+ Recurrent/Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer Treatment Therapies

HPV+ Recurrent/Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Assessment

There are approx. 5+ key companies which are developing the therapies for HPV+ Recurrent/Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer. The companies which have their HPV+ Recurrent/Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase II include, BioNTech.

DelveInsight’s HPV+ Recurrent/Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer Pipeline Report covers around 5+ products under different phases of clinical development like

• Late stage products (Phase III)

• Mid-stage products (Phase II)

• Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

• Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

• Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Download the HPV+ Recurrent/Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer Pipeline Report to discover partnership opportunities and collaborate in driving impactful solutions forward @ HPV+ Recurrent/Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer Clinical Trials Assessment

HPV+ Recurrent/Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration.

• Intra-articular

• Intraocular

• Intrathecal

• Intravenous

• Ophthalmic

• Oral

• Parenteral

• Subcutaneous

• Topical

• Transdermal

HPV+ Recurrent/Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

• Oligonucleotide

• Peptide

• Small molecule

Dive into our detailed HPV+ Recurrent/Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer Pipeline Report to discover ground breaking advancements shaping the future of cancer treatment @ HPV+ Recurrent/Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer Products, Companies, and Unmet Needs- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/hpv-recurrentmetastatic-head-and-neck-cancer-pipeline-insight?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ypr

Scope of the HPV+ Recurrent/Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer Pipeline Report

• Coverage- Global

• HPV+ Recurrent/Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

• HPV+ Recurrent/Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

• HPV+ Recurrent/Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer Companies- BioNTech, Cue Biopharma, Hookipa Pharma, and others.

• HPV+ Recurrent/Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer Pipeline Therapies- MEDI0457, Durvalumab, CUE-101, Keytruda, BNT113, Pembrolizumab, palbociclib, Cetuximab, and others.

Gain valuable insights into emerging therapies and innovations with our HPV+ Recurrent/Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer Pipeline Report @ HPV+ Recurrent/Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer Market Drivers and Barriers, Future Perspectives and Analyst Views- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/hpv-recurrentmetastatic-head-and-neck-cancer-pipeline-insight?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ypr

Table of Content

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. HPV+ Recurrent/Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer: Overview

4. Pipeline Therapeutics

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. HPV+ Recurrent/Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer– DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective

7. Late Stage Products (Pre-Registration)

8. Drug Name : Company Name

9. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

10. Last Stage Products (Phase III)

11. Drug Name : Company Name

12. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

13. Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

14. BNT 113: BioNTech

15. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

16. Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

17. Drug Name : Company Name

18. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

19. Inactive Products

20. HPV+ Recurrent/Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer Key Companies

21. HPV+ Recurrent/Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer Key Products

22. HPV+ Recurrent/Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer - Unmet Needs

23. HPV+ Recurrent/Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer - Market Drivers and Barriers

24. HPV+ Recurrent/Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer - Future Perspectives and Conclusion

25. HPV+ Recurrent/Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer Analyst Views

26. HPV+ Recurrent/Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer Key Companies

27. Appendix

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.