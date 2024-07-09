Submit Release
Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Adcirca (previously Tadalafil Lilly), tadalafil, Date of authorisation: 01/10/2008, Revision: 18, Status: Authorised

The most common side effects with Adcirca (seen in more than 1 patient in 10) are headache, flushing (reddening of the skin), nasopharyngitis (inflammation of the nose and throat) including a blocked or runny nose and blocked sinuses, nausea (feeling sick), dyspepsia (heartburn)including abdominal (belly) pain or discomfort, myalgia (muscle pain), back pain and pain in the extremities (arms, hands, legs and feet).

Adcirca must not be used in patients who have had an acute myocardial infarction (sudden heart attack) within the last three months, or who have severe hypotension (low blood pressure). Adcirca must not be taken with nitrates (a group of medicines used to treat angina) or medicines of the class ‘guanylate cyclase stimulators’ such as riociguat (another medicine to treat pulmonary hypertension). It must not be used in patients who have ever had loss of vision because of a problem called non-arteritic anterior ischaemic optic neuropathy (NAION) that affects the blood flow to the nerve in the eye.

For the full list of all side effects and restrictions with Adcirca, see the package leaflet.

