Info session on web-based electronic Application Form (eAF) add package, Online, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, from 18 July 2024, 11:00 (CEST) to 18 July 2024, 12:00 (CEST)

This information session explains and showcases the latest developments and bug fixes deployed in the PLM Portal web based electronic Application Form (eAF), with a special focus on the add package feature.

The eAF add package functionality allows the applicants to use the web based eAF for variations adding a new pack size.

Participants have the opportunity to ask questions in the last part of the session.

Participation is recommended to industry stakeholders who are filling in application forms for their respective organisations.

