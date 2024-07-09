Taxpayer Indicted on Sales Tax Evasion

COLUMBIA, Tenn. ⎯ The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue

conducted the investigation that led to the indictment and arrest of Jackie Slone.

Revenue special agents arrested Slone, 80, on Tuesday. His bond was set at $10,000.

On Friday, June 28, 2024, the Maury County Grand Jury indicted Slone on two counts of tax evasion.

These indictments allege Slone provided false amounts on the registrations of two vehicles to the

Maury County Clerk’s Office.

“The Department of Revenue has always been committed to making sure Tennessee’s tax laws and

procedures are applied uniformly to ensure fairness,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said.

“We can never allow individuals engaged in fraudulent tax activity to have a competitive advantage

over honest Tennesseans.”

If convicted, Slone could be sentenced to a maximum of two years in the state penitentiary and fined up

to $3,000 for tax evasion.

The Department is pursuing the criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Brent Cooper’s

office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud

hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle

title and registration laws, as well as the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The

Department collects around 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2023 fiscal year, it collected

nearly $22 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $4.7 billion in taxes and fees for local

governments. To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

###