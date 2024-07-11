WISE Heron Lead : Advancement in Spinal Cord Stimulation
EINPresswire.com/ -- WISE Spa., a pioneering medical device company specializing in advanced implantable electrodes for neuromonitoring, neuromodulation, and brain-machine interfacing (BMI), will be attending American Society of Pain and Neurosciences (ASPN) Annual Conference in Miami starting this week.
WISE worked in collaboration with Dr. Steven Falowski, director of functional neurosurgery at Argires-Marotti Neurosurgical Associates of Lancaster in Pennsylvania, to utilize neuromonitoring techniques in combination with recorded spinal signals and will share the results of "Heron Lead : ECAPs from a multicolumn directional percutaneously implanted lead in a large animal model" . WISE Heron lead has the potential to be a game changer in the SCS market due to the more effective sensing of the brain and spine signals, said Steven Falowski
We believe that combining efficient sensing capabilities enabled by our technology and minimally invasive unidirectional stimulation can provide a significant advancement for spinal cord stimulation, commented Luca Ravagnan, CEO of WISE Spa
WISE will be showing its products at booth 185 as the Heron lead is a US-focused product and a strategic priority for the company.
Luca Ravagnan
WISE worked in collaboration with Dr. Steven Falowski, director of functional neurosurgery at Argires-Marotti Neurosurgical Associates of Lancaster in Pennsylvania, to utilize neuromonitoring techniques in combination with recorded spinal signals and will share the results of "Heron Lead : ECAPs from a multicolumn directional percutaneously implanted lead in a large animal model" . WISE Heron lead has the potential to be a game changer in the SCS market due to the more effective sensing of the brain and spine signals, said Steven Falowski
We believe that combining efficient sensing capabilities enabled by our technology and minimally invasive unidirectional stimulation can provide a significant advancement for spinal cord stimulation, commented Luca Ravagnan, CEO of WISE Spa
WISE will be showing its products at booth 185 as the Heron lead is a US-focused product and a strategic priority for the company.
Luca Ravagnan
WISE
+39 02 8496 2493
email us here